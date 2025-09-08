Mohammed Siraj Nominated For ICC's Player Of The Month Award For Oval Heroics

"With Jasprit Bumrah absent, Siraj led the attack with great determination, bowling more than 46 overs across two innings, after having featured in the previous four Tests in the series as well."

"He took four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a stellar five-wicket haul in the second. His decisive spell in the final innings bowled India to victory and proved crucial in securing a 2-2 series draw. For his stellar effort, Siraj was named Player of the Match in the south London contest," the governing body added.

New Zealand's Henry was nominated for his stellar show in the Kiwis' Test series victory in Zimbabwe, in which the right-arm pacer claimed 16 wickets.

Henry took 6/39 and 3/51 in the first Test and 5/40 and 2/16 in the second to help his side record a 2-0 win.

"Matt Henry was the standout performer in New Zealand's 2-0 Test series win over Zimbabwe, claiming 16 wickets across two matches at an astonishing average of 9.12," the ICC said.

Seales, meanwhile, was rewarded for playing a 'pivotal role' in West Indies' first ODI series win over Pakistan in 34 years. Seales took 10 wickets in three matches including 6/18 in the final ODI in which Pakistan were shot out for a mere 92, chasing 295.