Mohammed Shami Debate: Did Refusal To Play In England Hurt His Comeback Plans?

For instance, how many overs can he bowl in one spell in a day? Can he take the field without breaks after each spell? What is the speed at which he is bowling considering that during his peak, he could clock north of 135 and at times even 140 clicks?

It has been seen that even for Bengal, Shami has not been bowling long spells which he could be required to do for India in trying conditions. He has mostly been bowling four-over spells and taking multiple breaks in a day's play. His average speed also isn't more than 130 kmph.