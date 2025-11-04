Modi Likely To Meet India Women Cricket Team On Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup-winning Indian team in New Delhi on Wednesday, following their historic triumph in Navi Mumbai, according to a report in IANS.

The meeting comes after Women in Blue secured their maiden World Cup title on Sunday where they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.

This victory, achieved after reaching the final for the third time in history, makes India only the fourth nation to lift the coveted trophy. The win is being hailed as a 'watershed moment' for Indian cricket, same as the men's team's 1983 World Cup glory.

The players, currently in Mumbai, are scheduled to travel to the capital on Tuesday evening for the special felicitation before they disperse to their respective homes for a break.