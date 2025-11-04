Modi Likely To Meet India Women Cricket Team On Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup-winning Indian team in New Delhi on Wednesday, following their historic triumph in Navi Mumbai, according to a report in IANS.
The meeting comes after Women in Blue secured their maiden World Cup title on Sunday where they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final.
This victory, achieved after reaching the final for the third time in history, makes India only the fourth nation to lift the coveted trophy. The win is being hailed as a 'watershed moment' for Indian cricket, same as the men's team's 1983 World Cup glory.
The players, currently in Mumbai, are scheduled to travel to the capital on Tuesday evening for the special felicitation before they disperse to their respective homes for a break.
Earlier, Modi had congratulated the Indian team on their spectacular win in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports."
While a grand public victory parade, similar to the one held for the men's T20 World Cup winning team in 2024, has not yet been announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has already confirmed a massive cash reward of Rs. 51 crore for the team, including the players, support staff, and selectors.
The women's side also brought home a record $4.48 million in prize money from the ICC.