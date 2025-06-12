MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Squads And More
The third season of Major League Cricket (MLC) will start from June 13 at 6:30 AM IST at the Oakland Coliseum in California.
MLC 2025: Major League Cricket (MLC) is a professional T20 cricket league conducted in the United States. The league is operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and is also sanctioned by USA Cricket and officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
This will be the third season of the Twenty20 cricket league, the inaugural season that took place in July 2023.
MLC 2025 will be hosted at the following three venues:
Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie
Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill
Oakland Coliseum in Oakland
Washington Freedom are the defending champion, having won against the San Francisco Unicorns by 96 runs. MI New York were the champions who won the inaugural season by defeating Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets.
Following two successful seasons, the high-energy T20 tournament is set to return, bringing even more action, star power and fanfare in its third edition.
MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Date And Time
Major League Cricket (MLC) third season kicks off on June 12 at the Oakland Coliseum in California. The 2025 edition promises a thrilling ride across the US, with matches scheduled in Oakland (CA), Grand Prairie (Texas), and Broward County (Florida), culminating in the Championship Final on July 13 in Grand Prairie. For Indian viewers, it will be in the early morning of July 14.
Most of the matches will be played at 6:00 pm local time (6:30 am IST). Some of the other timing slots are 2:00 pm local time (2:30 am IST), 7:00 pm local time (5:30 am IST) and 3:00 pm local time (1:30 am IST).
MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Teams
Six powerhouse franchises will compete for the title this year — Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Seattle Orcas.
MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Schedule
The 2025 season kicks off on June 13, 6:30 AM IST with the opener between the San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom — a rematch of 2024’s final.
The first double-header of the season is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 (June 15 for India), featuring the Unicorns clashing with the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening game, followed by Seattle Orcas taking on Washington Freedom in the other fixture.
Following a week of action-packed games in Oakland, the tournament heads to Grand Prairie, Texas, for nine days featuring 12 matches. The Texas Super Kings will open the Texas leg on June 20 (June 21 in India), facing the Unicorns.
For the first time in league history, MLC will head to Broward, Florida, with matches slated to take place at Central Broward Park. The Florida leg kicks off on July 1 (July 2 for India) with a West Coast showdown between the Unicorns and Orcas.
After the league stage concludes, all eyes will turn to Grand Prairie once again for the Playoffs. The top two teams will square off in the Qualifier on July 8 (July 9 in India), fighting for a direct berth in the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator, with the winner taking on the Qualifier loser in Qualifier 2. The season wraps up with the final on July 13 (July 14 in India) in Grand Prairie.
MLC 2025: Fixtures And Timings
June 13: San Francisco Unicorns Vs. Washington Freedom: 6:30 am
June 14: MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings: 6:30 am
June 15: San Francisco Unicorns Vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders: 2:30 am
June 15: Seattle Orcas Vs. Washington Freedom: 6:30 am
June 16: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs. Texas Super Kings: 2:30 am
June 16: San Francisco Unicorns Vs. MI New York: 6:30 am
June 17: Seattle Orcas Vs. Texas Super Kings: 6:30 am
June 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Washington Freedom: 6:30 am
June 19: MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas: 6:30 am
June 21: Texas Super Kings Vs. San Francisco Unicorns: 5:30 am
June 22: MI New York Vs. Washington Freedom: 5:30 am
June 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs. Seattle Orcas: 1:30 am
June 23: Texas Super Kings Vs. Washington Freedom: 5:30 am
June 24: MI New York Vs San Francisco Unicorns: 5:30 am
June 25: Texas Super Kings Vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders: 5:30 am
June 26: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas: 5:30 am
June 27: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs. Washington Freedom: 5:30 am
June 28: MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas: 5:30 am
June 29: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Washington Freedom: 1:30 am
June 29: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas: 5:30 am
June 30: Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York: 5:30 am
July 2: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas: 4:30 am
July 3: Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom: 4:30 am
July 4: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs MI New York: 4:30 am
July 5: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings: 12:30 am
July 5: Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom: 4:30 am
July 6: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs MI New York: 12:30 am
July 6: Seattle Orcas Vs Texas Super Kings: 4:30 am
July 7: MI New York Vs Washington Freedom: 12:30 am
July 7: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns: 4:30 am
Playoffs
July 9: Qualifier 1: TBC, 6:30 am
July 10: Eliminator: TBC, 6:30 am
July 12: Qualifier 2: TBC, 6:30 am
July 14: Final: TBC, 6:30 am
*All timings are in India Standard Time
Where To Watch Major League Cricket Live In India?
Fans can watch the live telecast of MLC 2025 on the Star Sports channels in India.
Live streaming of all Major League Cricket 2025 matches will be available on JioHotstar.
Major League Cricket International Broadcasters List
Here is the list of countries and broadcasting channels where fans can watch the live action of the Major League Cricket 2025.
North America: Willow
Australia: Seven
New Zealand: Sky NZ
United Kingdom: Premier Sports
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Caribbean: ESPN
Cancel your summer plans. Weâre watching cricket. ðº pic.twitter.com/iKz0KrlUh3— Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 11, 2025
MLC 2025: Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in MLC 2025.
Washington Freedom Squad
Steve Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Glen Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Lahiru Milantha, Andries Gous, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendroff, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Amila Aponso, Abhishek, Glenn Maxwell (C), Justin Dill, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Iam Holland, Mitchell Owen.
Scripted for greatness ð— Washington Freedom (@WSHFreedom) May 28, 2025
Your Washington Freedom squad for #MLC2025 is here ð#FreedomExpress pic.twitter.com/sNo7wKcL7O
San Francisco Unicorns Squad
Corey Anderson (C), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Jack Frasser McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux. Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Short, Hassan Khan, Copper Cannolly.
#SparkleArmy, check out your first squad of the season ð— San Francisco Unicorns (@SFOUnicorns) June 12, 2025
Shane Watson names 16 players ahead of our opening day clash with Washington Freedom ð#GoGorns pic.twitter.com/7vFKt1yGtv
MI New York Squad
Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (C), Monak Patel, Heath Richards, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Kumwarjit Singh, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Naveen ul Haq, Rushil Ugarkar, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Tajinder Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai
Our Class of 2025! ð§¿ #OneFamily #MINewYork #MLC2025 pic.twitter.com/kqjSyBTzSQ— MI New York (@MINYCricket) April 3, 2025
Texas Super Kings Squad
Faf du Plessis (C), Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Calvin Savage, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia ul Haq Muhammad, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane
We are coming for Season 3ï¸â£ð¥³— Texas Super Kings (@TexasSuperKings) April 13, 2025
The pride of â2ï¸â£5ï¸â£ð¦#MLC2025#WhistleForTexas#AllYouNeedIsYellove pic.twitter.com/VkqfdJ8wIb
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad
Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Said Badar, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Adithiya Ganesh, Jason Holder(C), Corne Dry, Anrich Nortje, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp
ðð¢ð¬ð¢ð§ð ð¥ð¢ð¤ð ðð¡ð ðð¢ðð² ð¥ð¢ð ð¡ðð¬! ð— Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) May 17, 2025
LA, here are your Knights for the #MLC2025#WeAreLAKR pic.twitter.com/KiasMh1sXU
Seattle Orcas Squad
David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Shsyan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen(C), Sujit Nayak, Rahul Jariwala, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheli, Jasdeep Singh, Ayan Desai, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Kyle Mayers, Harmeet Singh, Ali Sheikh
We are ready for #MLC2025 ðª#SeattleOrcas #AmericasFavoriteCricketTeam @davidwarner31 | @CameronGannon24 pic.twitter.com/ZPTWSbaQQb— Seattle Orcas (@MLCSeattleOrcas) May 30, 2025