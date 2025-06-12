MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Squads And More

MLC 2025: Major League Cricket (MLC) is a professional T20 cricket league conducted in the United States. The league is operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and is also sanctioned by USA Cricket and officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This will be the third season of the Twenty20 cricket league, the inaugural season that took place in July 2023.

MLC 2025 will be hosted at the following three venues:

Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie

Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill

Oakland Coliseum in Oakland

Washington Freedom are the defending champion, having won against the San Francisco Unicorns by 96 runs. MI New York were the champions who won the inaugural season by defeating Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets.

Following two successful seasons, the high-energy T20 tournament is set to return, bringing even more action, star power and fanfare in its third edition.