MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Squads And More

The third season of Major League Cricket (MLC) will start from June 13 at 6:30 AM IST at the Oakland Coliseum in California.

12 Jun 2025, 07:55 PM IST i
Major League Cricket (MLC) third season kicks off on June 12 at the Oakland Coliseum in California. (Photo Source: x.com/MLCricket)

MLC 2025: Major League Cricket (MLC) is a professional T20 cricket league conducted in the United States. The league is operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and is also sanctioned by USA Cricket and officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This will be the third season of the Twenty20 cricket league, the inaugural season that took place in July 2023.

MLC 2025 will be hosted at the following three venues:

  • Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie

  • Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill

  • Oakland Coliseum in Oakland

Washington Freedom are the defending champion, having won against the San Francisco Unicorns by 96 runs. MI New York were the champions who won the inaugural season by defeating Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets.

Following two successful seasons, the high-energy T20 tournament is set to return, bringing even more action, star power and fanfare in its third edition.

MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Date And Time

Major League Cricket (MLC) third season kicks off on June 12 at the Oakland Coliseum in California. The 2025 edition promises a thrilling ride across the US, with matches scheduled in Oakland (CA), Grand Prairie (Texas), and Broward County (Florida), culminating in the Championship Final on July 13 in Grand Prairie. For Indian viewers, it will be in the early morning of July 14.

Most of the matches will be played at 6:00 pm local time (6:30 am IST). Some of the other timing slots are 2:00 pm local time (2:30 am IST), 7:00 pm local time (5:30 am IST) and 3:00 pm local time (1:30 am IST).

MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Teams

Six powerhouse franchises will compete for the title this year — Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns, MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Seattle Orcas.

MLC 2025: Major League Cricket Schedule

The 2025 season kicks off on June 13, 6:30 AM IST with the opener between the San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom — a rematch of 2024’s final.

The first double-header of the season is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 (June 15 for India), featuring the Unicorns clashing with the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening game, followed by Seattle Orcas taking on Washington Freedom in the other fixture.

Following a week of action-packed games in Oakland, the tournament heads to Grand Prairie, Texas, for nine days featuring 12 matches. The Texas Super Kings will open the Texas leg on June 20 (June 21 in India), facing the Unicorns.

For the first time in league history, MLC will head to Broward, Florida, with matches slated to take place at Central Broward Park. The Florida leg kicks off on July 1 (July 2 for India) with a West Coast showdown between the Unicorns and Orcas.

After the league stage concludes, all eyes will turn to Grand Prairie once again for the Playoffs. The top two teams will square off in the Qualifier on July 8 (July 9 in India), fighting for a direct berth in the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Eliminator, with the winner taking on the Qualifier loser in Qualifier 2. The season wraps up with the final on July 13 (July 14 in India) in Grand Prairie.

MLC 2025: Fixtures And Timings

  • June 13: San Francisco Unicorns Vs. Washington Freedom: 6:30 am

  • June 14: MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings: 6:30 am

  • June 15: San Francisco Unicorns Vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders: 2:30 am

  • June 15: Seattle Orcas Vs. Washington Freedom: 6:30 am

  • June 16: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs. Texas Super Kings: 2:30 am

  • June 16: San Francisco Unicorns Vs. MI New York: 6:30 am

  • June 17: Seattle Orcas Vs. Texas Super Kings: 6:30 am

  • June 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Washington Freedom: 6:30 am

  • June 19: MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas: 6:30 am

  • June 21: Texas Super Kings Vs. San Francisco Unicorns: 5:30 am

  • June 22: MI New York Vs. Washington Freedom: 5:30 am

  • June 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs. Seattle Orcas: 1:30 am

  • June 23: Texas Super Kings Vs. Washington Freedom: 5:30 am

  • June 24: MI New York Vs San Francisco Unicorns: 5:30 am

  • June 25: Texas Super Kings Vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders: 5:30 am

  • June 26: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas: 5:30 am

  • June 27: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs. Washington Freedom: 5:30 am

  • June 28: MI New York Vs Seattle Orcas: 5:30 am

  • June 29: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Washington Freedom: 1:30 am

  • June 29: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas: 5:30 am

  • June 30: Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York: 5:30 am

  • July 2: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas: 4:30 am

  • July 3: Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom: 4:30 am

  • July 4: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs MI New York: 4:30 am

  • July 5: San Francisco Unicorns Vs Texas Super Kings: 12:30 am

  • July 5: Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom: 4:30 am

  • July 6: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs MI New York: 12:30 am

  • July 6: Seattle Orcas Vs Texas Super Kings: 4:30 am

  • July 7: MI New York Vs Washington Freedom: 12:30 am

  • July 7: Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns: 4:30 am

    Playoffs

  • July 9: Qualifier 1: TBC, 6:30 am

  • July 10: Eliminator: TBC, 6:30 am

  • July 12: Qualifier 2: TBC, 6:30 am

  • July 14: Final: TBC, 6:30 am

*All timings are in India Standard Time

Where To Watch Major League Cricket Live In India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of MLC 2025 on the Star Sports channels in India.

Live streaming of all Major League Cricket 2025 matches will be available on JioHotstar.

Major League Cricket International Broadcasters List

Here is the list of countries and broadcasting channels where fans can watch the live action of the Major League Cricket 2025.

  • North America: Willow

  • Australia: Seven

  • New Zealand: Sky NZ

  • United Kingdom: Premier Sports

  • Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz

  • Pakistan: A Sports

  • Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

  • Caribbean: ESPN

MLC 2025: Squads

Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in MLC 2025.

Washington Freedom Squad

Steve Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Glen Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Lahiru Milantha, Andries Gous, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendroff, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Amila Aponso, Abhishek, Glenn Maxwell (C), Justin Dill, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Iam Holland, Mitchell Owen.

San Francisco Unicorns Squad

Corey Anderson (C), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Jack Frasser McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Brody Couch, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux. Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Short, Hassan Khan, Copper Cannolly.

MI New York Squad

Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (C), Monak Patel, Heath Richards, Sharad Lumba, Agni Chopra, Kumwarjit Singh, Trent Boult, Ehsan Adil, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Naveen ul Haq, Rushil Ugarkar, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Sunny Patel, Tajinder Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai

Texas Super Kings Squad

Faf du Plessis (C), Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Calvin Savage, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia ul Haq Muhammad, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad

Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Said Badar, Nitish Kumar, Rovman Powell, Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Adithiya Ganesh, Jason Holder(C), Corne Dry, Anrich Nortje, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Karthik Gattepalli, Matthew Tromp

Seattle Orcas Squad

David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Shsyan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Heinrich Klaasen(C), Sujit Nayak, Rahul Jariwala, Cameron Gannon, Obed McCoy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheli, Jasdeep Singh, Ayan Desai, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Kyle Mayers, Harmeet Singh, Ali Sheikh

