Mithun Manhas In Fray For BCCI President As Meeting Held In Delhi To Find Candidates For Key Posts

Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas has emerged as the frontrunner to take over as the new BCCI president, even as some seasoned BCCI administrators and key decision makers held a rather informal meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was held to finalise the candidates for the vacant posts in the Board ahead of the annual general meeting on Sept 28.

PTI has learnt that those who were in contention for the posts have been summoned for the meeting, with Manhas and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhatt among them.