Mithun Manhas Files Nomination For BCCI President Post

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas, on Sunday, filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president at the board's headquarters in Mumbai ahead of the deadline later this afternoon.

Manhas, who played 157 First-Class, 130 List A and 55 IPL matches in a long domestic career from 1997-98 to 2016-17, had emerged as a front runner to take over the role left vacant by the exit of Roger Binny last month.