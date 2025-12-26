MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming: How To Watch SA20 2025-26 Match 1 Live On TV And Online?

The fourth edition of SA20, South Africa’s flagship T20 league, gets underway from Friday, Dec. 26. In the first match, defending champions MI Cape Town will host Durban’s Super Giants.

MI Cape Town will look to kick off their title defence in style, buoyed by home support and a well-rounded squad that blends global stars with domestic performers. With Rashid Khan heading the bowling unit and a power-packed batting order built around seasoned strikers, MI Cape Town will aim to make an early statement in a tournament.

Durban’s Super Giants, on the other hand, will start the season aiming for an impressive performance after a disappointing finish last year. Their batting looks imposing on paper. They have power hitters like Aiden Markram, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen, while the addition of Kane Williamson brings composure for high-pressure moments. Determined to turn fortunes around, Durban’s Super Giants will hope to spoil MI Cape Town’s party right from the start.

This year’s SA20 carries extra importance. Many South African cricketers will use the tournament as a platform to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on Feb. 7 next year. South Africa will open their campaign on Feb. 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad.