MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants Live Streaming: How To Watch SA20 2025-26 Match 1 Live On TV And Online?
MICT vs DSG Live Streaming: Durban’s Super Giants will start the season aiming for an impressive performance after a disappointing finish last year.
The fourth edition of SA20, South Africa’s flagship T20 league, gets underway from Friday, Dec. 26. In the first match, defending champions MI Cape Town will host Durban’s Super Giants.
MI Cape Town will look to kick off their title defence in style, buoyed by home support and a well-rounded squad that blends global stars with domestic performers. With Rashid Khan heading the bowling unit and a power-packed batting order built around seasoned strikers, MI Cape Town will aim to make an early statement in a tournament.
Durban’s Super Giants, on the other hand, will start the season aiming for an impressive performance after a disappointing finish last year. Their batting looks imposing on paper. They have power hitters like Aiden Markram, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen, while the addition of Kane Williamson brings composure for high-pressure moments. Determined to turn fortunes around, Durban’s Super Giants will hope to spoil MI Cape Town’s party right from the start.
This year’s SA20 carries extra importance. Many South African cricketers will use the tournament as a platform to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on Feb. 7 next year. South Africa will open their campaign on Feb. 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants: Venue
The opening match of the SA20 2025-26 season, between MI Cape Town and the Durban Super Giants, will be played at Newlands in Cape Town.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants: Tme
The MI Cape Town Vs Durban Super Giants SA20 match will start at 9 p.m. IST. (5:30 p.m. local time)
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants: Live Telecast
The match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants: Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of the match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants on the JioHotstar app and website.
MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants: Squads
MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (C), Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Dan Lategan, Tiaan van Vuuren.
Durban Super Giants: Aiden Markram (C), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Evan Jones, Marques Ackerman, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Andile Simelane, Evan Jones, Gysbert Wege.