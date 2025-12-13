Messi India GOAT Tour: Shah Rukh Khan, Son AbRam Meet Lionel Messi In Kolkata

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday met Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who is currently in India for his 'GOAT Tour'.

The player is set to visit four cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, during his tour.

In the videos circulating on the internet, Shah Rukh is seen greeting Lionel on his Kolkata visit. Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam Khan, who accompanied the actor, was also seen clicking pictures with the footballer.