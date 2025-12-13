Messi GOAT India Tour: Organiser To Refund Ticket Prices To Disappointed Fans In Kolkata

West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar on Saturday assured refund of ticket prices to to fans disappointed by mismanagement at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The DGP said that organisers of Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour event in Kolkata will refund tickets.

Chaos erupted when scores of politicians and celebrities blocked fans' views of Messi, leading to vandalism inside the stadium.

The police also detained Satadru Datta, the prime organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, following widespread chaos at the venue, which prompted the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave the field early.

Datta was detained for alleged mismanagement of the event at the Kolkata airport where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

"We are looking into whether there was any mismanagement from the organiser's side, which led to the chaos at the stadium. He has been detained, and the police have now brought the situation under control," West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar said.

The organiser has given in writing that he will refund the prices of tickets he sold to the disappointed spectators, Kumar added.