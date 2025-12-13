Messi Event In Kolkata Turns Messy, Angry Fans Throw Bottles, Break Safety Protocols | Watch Videos
Lionel Messi's fleeting visit to Kolkata erupted into chaos as furious fans shattered security barriers, desperate for a glimpse of the global football icon during his mere 22-minute stint at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning.
What promised to be a dream day for football enthusiasts devolved into pandemonium, with scant Messi sightings overshadowed by widespread disorder dubbed a "royal mess" inside the venue. Barely moments after Messi stepped from the tunnel, the crowd surged uncontrollably, derailing the planned spectacle.
Such was the situation that promoter Shatadru Datta, organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour’, along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away as the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a scene of political one-upmanship, with supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress breaching security and entering the field of play.
Fans, who had paid between Rs 4,500 and Rs 10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control.
Fans claimed that they could not see Messi properly, either directly or on the stadium’s giant screens, despite waiting since morning.
Frustration mounted as chants of “We want Messi” echoed across the stands.
Tempers flared when the Argentine star was escorted out of the stadium within minutes, well before several invited dignitaries arrived.
Disappointed supporters hurled bottles onto the field and damaged banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans resort to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event.
A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Absolutely terrible…
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans threw bottles and chairs from the stands at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
Moments after Messi emerged from the tunnel, the situation spiraled out of control. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had arrived in Kolkata for the special event, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were unable to be part of the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, "Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring…
Messi arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11.30 am along with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, and was the first to take the ground. He briefly moved around and waved at the crowd.
However, he remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers and security personnel throughout his round, effectively cutting off the spectators’ view from the galleries.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Star footballer Lionel Messi greets his fans at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata
The situation did not completely spiral out of control as Messi was taken out earlier than scheduled and additional security was deployed, but the unrest cast a shadow over the high-profile event meant to celebrate one of football’s biggest global icons.
(with inputs from PTI)