Messi Event In Kolkata Turns Messy, Angry Fans Throw Bottles, Break Safety Protocols | Watch Videos

Lionel Messi's fleeting visit to Kolkata erupted into chaos as furious fans shattered security barriers, desperate for a glimpse of the global football icon during his mere 22-minute stint at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning.

What promised to be a dream day for football enthusiasts devolved into pandemonium, with scant Messi sightings overshadowed by widespread disorder dubbed a "royal mess" inside the venue. Barely moments after Messi stepped from the tunnel, the crowd surged uncontrollably, derailing the planned spectacle.

Such was the situation that promoter Shatadru Datta, organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour’, along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away as the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a scene of political one-upmanship, with supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress breaching security and entering the field of play.

Fans, who had paid between Rs 4,500 and Rs 10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control.

Fans claimed that they could not see Messi properly, either directly or on the stadium’s giant screens, despite waiting since morning.

Frustration mounted as chants of “We want Messi” echoed across the stands.

Tempers flared when the Argentine star was escorted out of the stadium within minutes, well before several invited dignitaries arrived.

Disappointed supporters hurled bottles onto the field and damaged banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.