Business NewsSportsMen's Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates, Timings, Venue, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Men's Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates, Timings, Venue, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have advanced to the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025.

18 Dec 2025, 03:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals
The two Asia Cup U19 semi-finals will be played on Dec. 19. (Photo source: asiancricket.org)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The semi-final fixtures for the men’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 were finalised after the end of the group-stage matches on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Bangladesh secured a 39-run victory over Sri Lanka to finish at the top of Group B and will now take on Pakistan, who ended second in Group A.

In the other semi-final, unbeaten India will face Sri Lanka. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Indian side has exhibited a strong form in the tournament, registering wins over the UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia to book their place in the last four.

Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi Finals: Teams

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament.

ACC Men's Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates

Both semi-finals will be played in Dubai on Dec. 19.

ALSO READ

IPL 2026 MS Dhoni's Last? 'At Some Point, He Will Move On,' Says CSK Coach
Opinion
IPL 2026 MS Dhoni's Last? 'At Some Point, He Will Move On,' Says CSK Coach
Read More

Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Timings

Both semi-finals will start at the same time. It's 9 a.m., Dubai time, which is 10:30 a.m. India Standard Time (IST).

Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Venue

India U19 will face Sri Lanka U19 at the ICC Academy Ground, while Bangladesh U19 will take on Pakistan U19 at The Sevens Stadium.

Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Full Squads

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Naman Pushpak, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra.

Sri Lanka U19 squad: Vimath Dinsara (c), Aadham Hilmy (wk), Kavija Gamage, Sethmika Seneviratne, Vigneshwaran Akash, Viran Chamuditha, Chamika Heenatigala, Dimantha Mahavithana, Mathulan Kugathas, Tharusha Nethsara, Tharusha Navodya, Rasith Nimsara, Sanuja Ninduwara, Dulnith Sigera, Kithma Withanapathirana.

Bangladesh U19 squad: Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Md Rizan Hossan, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Sobuj, Md Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Abdullah, MD Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Shadhin Islam, Shahria Al-Amin, Shahriar Ahmed.

Pakistan U19 squad: Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas.

Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans can watch the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-final matches on Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT