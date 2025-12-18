Men's Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates, Timings, Venue, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details

The semi-final fixtures for the men’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 were finalised after the end of the group-stage matches on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Bangladesh secured a 39-run victory over Sri Lanka to finish at the top of Group B and will now take on Pakistan, who ended second in Group A.

In the other semi-final, unbeaten India will face Sri Lanka. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Indian side has exhibited a strong form in the tournament, registering wins over the UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia to book their place in the last four.