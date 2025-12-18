Men's Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates, Timings, Venue, Teams, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have advanced to the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025.
The semi-final fixtures for the men’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 were finalised after the end of the group-stage matches on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Bangladesh secured a 39-run victory over Sri Lanka to finish at the top of Group B and will now take on Pakistan, who ended second in Group A.
In the other semi-final, unbeaten India will face Sri Lanka. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Indian side has exhibited a strong form in the tournament, registering wins over the UAE, Pakistan and Malaysia to book their place in the last four.
Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi Finals: Teams
After an enthralling group stage, we have our semi-finalists and itâs all to play for in the playoffs ð#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/4pmqgOUl8w— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 17, 2025
ACC Men's Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Dates
Both semi-finals will be played in Dubai on Dec. 19.
Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Timings
Both semi-finals will start at the same time. It's 9 a.m., Dubai time, which is 10:30 a.m. India Standard Time (IST).
Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Venue
India U19 will face Sri Lanka U19 at the ICC Academy Ground, while Bangladesh U19 will take on Pakistan U19 at The Sevens Stadium.
Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Full Squads
India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Pangalia, Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Naman Pushpak, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra.
Sri Lanka U19 squad: Vimath Dinsara (c), Aadham Hilmy (wk), Kavija Gamage, Sethmika Seneviratne, Vigneshwaran Akash, Viran Chamuditha, Chamika Heenatigala, Dimantha Mahavithana, Mathulan Kugathas, Tharusha Nethsara, Tharusha Navodya, Rasith Nimsara, Sanuja Ninduwara, Dulnith Sigera, Kithma Withanapathirana.
Bangladesh U19 squad: Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Md Rizan Hossan, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Sobuj, Md Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Abdullah, MD Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Shadhin Islam, Shahria Al-Amin, Shahriar Ahmed.
Pakistan U19 squad: Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas.
Men’s Asia Cup U19 2025 Semi-Finals: Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans can watch the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-final matches on Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.