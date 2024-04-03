Mayank Yadav: 10 Things You Need To Know About LSG's New Bowling Sensation Who Is Taking IPL By Storm

Little known a month ago, Mayank Yadav is quickly becoming the talk of the town as the latest fast bowling sensation to look out for. The 21-year-old bowled his second consecutive match-winning spell on Tuesday as Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

During the match, Yadav dismissed three top batters — Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar while giving away only 14 runs in his four overs. What was more impressive was the pace the young sensation was generating.

"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most,” said Mayank after LSG’s win over RCB.

Here are 10 things you might not have known about the speedster who has made every cricket fan and expert, including the likes of Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop and Dayle Steyn, to stand up and take notice.