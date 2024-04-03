Mayank Yadav: 10 Things You Need To Know About LSG's New Bowling Sensation Who Is Taking IPL By Storm
With back-to-back 'Player of the Match' performances in his debut season, the 21-year-old has emerged as the find of the season.
Little known a month ago, Mayank Yadav is quickly becoming the talk of the town as the latest fast bowling sensation to look out for. The 21-year-old bowled his second consecutive match-winning spell on Tuesday as Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
During the match, Yadav dismissed three top batters — Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar while giving away only 14 runs in his four overs. What was more impressive was the pace the young sensation was generating.
"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most,” said Mayank after LSG’s win over RCB.
Here are 10 things you might not have known about the speedster who has made every cricket fan and expert, including the likes of Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop and Dayle Steyn, to stand up and take notice.
LSG's Cheap Buy
Mayank Yadav had played just two List A games before he was picked by LSG ahead of IPL 2022 at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He did not play a single match in the first season and was ruled out of the next season with a torn hamstring.
IPL Debut Against Punjab Kings
The 21-year-old made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings on March 30. Yadav stole the limelight with his figures of 3/27 in four overs. His extra pace rattled Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma and led to their downfall. He consistently clocked 150 and above on the speedometer during his four-over spell.
Fastest Ball Of IPL 2024
Yadav bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2024 at 156.7 kmph against the Super Giants. He bettered his record of 155.8 kmph, which he created against Punjab.
Plays For Delhi In Domestic Cricket
The pacer made his Delhi debut vs Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the year 2021. According to Sportstar, Yadav made his Ranji Trophy debut against Maharashtra in 2022.
In 2023, Mayank picked up five wickets in four matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, seven in five in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 12 in five Deodhar Trophy games.
Spotted By Rishabh Pant’s Coach Tarak Sinha
According to a report in The Indian Express, it was the late Tarak Sinha who spotted the young Mayank Yadav.
"If Ustaadji and Devender bhai had not been around, my son wouldn't have come this far. I wanted him to play cricket but they prepared him for all the big tests," Mayank's father Prabhu Yadav said while thanking the late Tarak Sinha (Ustaadji) and current head coach (Devender Sharma) of the famous Sonnet Club for their contribution in his son's development.
'Dale Steyn Is My Idol'
Mayank's inspiration and idol is South African great Dale Steyn. "I look up to only one fast bowler, and that is Dale Steyn. He is my idol and I idolise him a lot," he said last week at the post-match press conference.
How Mayank Yadav Came Into The Limelight?
At a press conference after LSG vs PBKS, Yadav said, "Two years back, before the mega auction of the IPL, I was with Delhi team for Vijay Hazare against UP side, our assistant coach Vijay Dahiya sir saw me there."
"There he showed interest in me, he asked me videos of my bowling before IPL auction. From there he picked me, I think," he added.
On The Radar of National Selectors
Mayank's pace is certainly going to excite the national selectors but with processes in place, he would be integrated into the system after he consistently plays for one whole season, news agency PTI reported.
"He is an exceptional talent and obviously, he is a candidate for exclusive pace bowling contract like Aakash Deep, Umran Malik or Vijaykumar Vyshak. He has to play the full IPL. But he is injury-prone and has to show that he can last a full season including Ranji Trophy."
"For the time being he would be seen as a white ball prospect unless he plays Ranji Trophy. But he needs to play India A and smaller bilateral rubbers first," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
'Love Things Which Have Speed'
Speed thrills and excites Mayank Yadav, a passion he cultivated since childhood when the sleek lines of jet planes, awe-inspiring force of rockets, and the raw power of superbikes captured his imagination.
"Even in normal life, apart from cricket, I love things which have speed with them. Whether it is a rocket, aeroplane or superbike, speed excites me. In my childhood, I liked jet planes and would get inspiration from them," he said.
Struggle With Injuries
The 6 feet 1 inch tall Delhi boy has faced issues with multiple injuries in his short career.
Mayank says he realises the importance of fitness, especially the toll fast bowling takes. "There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath," he said on Tuesday.