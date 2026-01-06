Manchester United Favouring The Appointment Of Austrian Manager As Amorim Replacement, But There's A Catch

Having recently sacked Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are actively searching the managerial market to find an ideal replacement, as the club looks to go through yet another unwanted restart.

As the search continues, the Manchester United board is favouring the appointment of Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, reports The Independent.

Currently the head coach of Crystal Palace, Glasner is rated highly by the Man United camp due to his success at Selhurst and previously in the Bundesliga.

After joining Palace in 2024, Glasner has turned the Eagles into one of the toughest teams to beat in the Premier League, introducing more defensive solidity and counter-attacking prowess.

During his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Austrian manager had notably led the Bundesliga team to a UEFA Europa League title in 2021, the team's first European trophy in 42 years. At Palace, he helped the Eagles win the FA Cup as well.