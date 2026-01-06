Manchester United Favouring The Appointment Of Austrian Manager As Amorim Replacement, But There's A Catch
Currently the head coach of Crystal Palace, Glasner is rated highly by the Man United camp due to his success at Selhurst and previously in the Bundesliga.
Having recently sacked Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are actively searching the managerial market to find an ideal replacement, as the club looks to go through yet another unwanted restart.
As the search continues, the Manchester United board is favouring the appointment of Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, reports The Independent.
After joining Palace in 2024, Glasner has turned the Eagles into one of the toughest teams to beat in the Premier League, introducing more defensive solidity and counter-attacking prowess.
During his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Austrian manager had notably led the Bundesliga team to a UEFA Europa League title in 2021, the team's first European trophy in 42 years. At Palace, he helped the Eagles win the FA Cup as well.
Although there are some concerns at Manchester United surrounding Glasner's ability to thrive in a team that is expected to dominate possession, he is widely considered to be an ideal fit to replace Ruben Amorim.
However, Man United are learning towards a summer move for Glasner as it is unlikely the Austrian would be keen on leaving Crystal Palace mid-season.
His contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the season, with many expecting him to move on. Man United, to that end, could be a natural upgrade for the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager.
Glasner, though, is not the only manager in contention to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, with the club also being linked with moves for Kieran McKenna and the recently-sacked Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who is rated highly due to his accomplishments at Stamford Bridge.