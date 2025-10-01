Manchester City vs Monaco Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League Game Live On TV And Online

Manchester City face off against Monaco in their next UEFA Champions League 2025-26 encounter on Oct. 1 at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille, Monaco. Pep Guardiola's men travel away for their next match of the campaign with great confidence under their belt.

As City's legendary player Kevin De Bruyne made a much-anticipated homecoming and took the field for Napoli in the previous round of games, the hosts proved a point by kick-starting their European campaign with a 2-0 triumph.

City also hammered Burnley 5-1 in their last Premier League game on Saturday and would've been delighted with Erling Haaland continuing his form after scoring two goals. Haaland is on a magnificent run, having now struck eight times in six matches this season in the Premier League.

For Monaco, the challenge will be to keep Haaland and his teammates at bay, while overcoming the disappointment of losing their Champions League opener 4-1 at the hands of Club Brugge. Adding to their woes will be the absence of several key players like Lamine Camara, Denis Zakaria, Aleksandr Golovin and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Guardiola's in-form tourists aren't expected to take Monaco lightly, as they try to force their way to the top bracket of the Champions League table, currently headed by Bayern Munich.