Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester City will play host to Liverpool in their next match of the Premier League 2025-26 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City and Liverpool are set to clash for the first time since February, when the Reds bagged a 2-0 victory on their way to lifting the Premier League trophy.

Pep Guardiola's City outfit is heading into the contest with a place ahead in the standings over the third-placed Liverpool side, despite both teams winning six games each. With a draw and three losses, City are currently on 19 points on the table, while Arne Slot's Reds have 18 points.

With Milos Kerkez making a slow start at Anfield, Liverpool could have Andrew Robertson back in Slot's starting XI. Alexander Isak also has the chance to make it to the squad, while Curtis Jones is back in training.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Jeremie Frimpong has been ruled out for six weeks due to injury.

Manchester City will be delighted to have all their players fit and available for selection as they look for a four-point lead on the titleholders.