Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Premier League Match?
City are currently on 19 points on the table, while Arne Slot's Reds have 18 points.
Manchester City will play host to Liverpool in their next match of the Premier League 2025-26 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
City and Liverpool are set to clash for the first time since February, when the Reds bagged a 2-0 victory on their way to lifting the Premier League trophy.
Pep Guardiola's City outfit is heading into the contest with a place ahead in the standings over the third-placed Liverpool side, despite both teams winning six games each. With a draw and three losses, City are currently on 19 points on the table, while Arne Slot's Reds have 18 points.
With Milos Kerkez making a slow start at Anfield, Liverpool could have Andrew Robertson back in Slot's starting XI. Alexander Isak also has the chance to make it to the squad, while Curtis Jones is back in training.
Unfortunately for Liverpool, Jeremie Frimpong has been ruled out for six weeks due to injury.
Manchester City will be delighted to have all their players fit and available for selection as they look for a four-point lead on the titleholders.
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Venue
City's home ground, the Etihad Stadium, will play host to their upcoming Premier League 2025-26 match.
Man City vs Liverpool: Date, Kickoff Time
The Manchester City versus Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match is scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Match Officials
Chris Kavanagh will be the match referee for the Manchester City-Liverpool contest.
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Ups
Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly; Rodri, Nico Gonzalez; Ryan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohammed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head Record
The two Premier League giants have faced each other 61 times in football history, with Manchester City winning 12 times and losing on 27 instances. The two teams have also played out 22 draws across competitions.
Premier League 2025-26: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The Manchester City versus Liverpool match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television.
Premier League 2025-26: How To Watch Live Streaming?
The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.