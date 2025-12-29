Major Sporting Events In 2026: Complete Guide To Winter Olympics, World Cups And Global Tournaments

The year 2026 promises to be a mouth-watering year for sports fans. The calendar is packed with major sporting events, including the Olympics, World Cups, the Commonwealth Games, and the Asian Games.

With so much action lined up, the drama and excitement will unfold steadily as the days, weeks, and months of 2026 roll by.

Here is a look at some of the major sporting events that will happen this year:

1. Winter Olympics 2026

Like the main Olympics (Summer), there is the lesser-known Olympics (Winter). It does not mean they are any less important though. To excel in winter sports like skiing, short track speed skating etc., one needs to be at their peak athletic prowess, just like they are in the Summer Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be its 25th edition and will be joint-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy. It will be held from Feb. 6 to 22. There will be Indian interest too as star Alpine skier Arif Khan is set to make his second consecutive Olympics after Beijing 2022.