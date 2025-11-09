Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: How To Watch LAC vs PHX NBA 2025-26 Match Live?
NBA 2025 Live Streaming: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns will next face each other on Sunday, November 9.
The Los Angeles Clippers will be aiming to end their three-game losing run when they face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, November 9. The upcoming game between the Clippers and the Suns will be played at the Intuit Dome in California.
When the last time these two sides met, the Suns had claimed a win over the Clippers. The Clippers were without their leading scorers, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, in that fixture against the Suns. Harden had scored 25 points in the Clippers' defeat at the hands of the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City.
Jalen Green bagged 29 points in his season debut as the hosts Suns clinched a 115-102 victory against the Clippers on Friday. Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds but it was not enough to guide his side over the finishing line against the Suns.
The Clippers’ Cam Christie and John Collins also contributed significantly, scoring 17 points and 13 respectively. In that game, Devin Booker collected 24 points, Grayson Allen scored 18 points and four 3-pointers and Royce O'Neale had 17 points and five threes for the Suns.
When Will The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA Match Take Place?
The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA match will be played on Sunday, November 9.
Where Will The NBA Game Between The Los Angeles Clippers And The Phoenix Suns Match Be Played?
The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA match will be played at the Intuit Dome in California.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA Match Timings
The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA match will start at 9 a.m. IST.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns NBA Match Live Streaming Details In India
NBA fans in India can watch the match between Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns Prime Video. They can also watch the NBA game live with the NBA League Pass.