Lionel Messi To Visit Mumbai This December As Part Of His GOAT Tour 2025—Check Details

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit Mumbai this December as part of his highly anticipated GOAT Tour. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the news on X, revealing that Messi will arrive in Mumbai on Dec. 14. Messi also gifted CM Fadnavis a personally signed football ahead of his visit.

Messi's tour will kick off in Kolkata on Dec. 12 and conclude in New Delhi after a meeting with the Prime Minister at his residence on Dec. 15.

"Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and…. will play football with you, my young friends!," Fadnavis wrote on X.

Fadnavis further announced that, under-14 football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by Maharashtra Sports Department, MITRA and WIFA and they will get the opportunity to practice with Messi on Dec. 14.