Lionel Messi To Visit Mumbai This December As Part Of His GOAT Tour 2025—Check Details
Messi's tour will kick off in Kolkata on Dec. 12 and conclude in New Delhi after a meeting with the Prime Minister at his residence on Dec. 15.
Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit Mumbai this December as part of his highly anticipated GOAT Tour. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the news on X, revealing that Messi will arrive in Mumbai on Dec. 14. Messi also gifted CM Fadnavis a personally signed football ahead of his visit.
"Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and…. will play football with you, my young friends!," Fadnavis wrote on X.
Fadnavis further announced that, under-14 football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by Maharashtra Sports Department, MITRA and WIFA and they will get the opportunity to practice with Messi on Dec. 14.
"Thank you, Messi for gifting me your personally signed football! I welcome your forthcoming visit to Mumbai on 14th December 2025, as a part GOAT Tour!," he wrote further.
"Under-14 young football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by our Sports Department, MITRA and WIFA and will get to practice with Lionel Messi on 14th December!," he added.
The CM invited football fans and the corporates to support the state's efforts to bring world-class training to Maharashtra’s Youth.
Ahead of his much-anticipated tour of India, Messi had sent his signed 2022 World Cup victorious jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 75th birthday.
This will be the Argentine great's first trip to India since 2011 when he visited the country with his national team to play a FIFA friendly against Venezuela, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Last month, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman also confirmed that the Argentina football team, along with star player Messi, will arrive in Kerala to play a friendly match in November this year.