Lionel Messi India Visit: How To Book Tickets For The GOAT India Tour 2025
Lionel Messi will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi during his India Tour.
Excitement is building up among Indian football fans ahead of international football icon Lionel Messi's blockbuster GOAT Tour. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be in the country from Dec. 13-15. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi during the tour.
At the conclusion of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Messi will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Fans can book tickets for public events through the District app.
How To Book Tickets For Messi G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025
Here are the steps to book tickets for Messi's GOAT Tour
1. Download the District app (iOS/Android) or go to district.in/events/messi-2025-india-tour-ticket-booking.
2. Find "Messi India Tour 2025" and choose your desired city: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, or Delhi.
3. Pick your seating option from Regular, Premium, VIP and VVIP.
4. Log in via mobile/email and enter the required information.
5. Complete the online payment.
6. Get your QR e-ticket through SMS/email.
The ticket prices start at Rs 2,250 for the event in Hyderabad, Rs 4,366 in Kolkata, Rs 9,440 in Delhi and Rs 7,080 in Mumbai.
Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, and Argentina's midfield player, Rodrigo De Paul, will feature alongside him for multiple tour stops, including Mumbai's events, said promoter Satadru Dutta.
The Argentine genius will land in Kolkata on Dec. 13 at 1:30 a.m. and his scheduled engagements will commence at 9:30 a.m. The day features a meet-and-greet, an online statue unveiling, and a friendly match at Yuva Bharati Krirangan. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan are expected to attend. Messi will depart for Hyderabad at 2 p.m.
Hyderabad will see Messi in action during a seven-a-side game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, teaming up with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, followed by a musical tribute dedicated to the legend.
Messi will visit Mumbai on Dec. 14 for a whirlwind lineup: Padel Cup action at the Cricket Club of India, a star-studded football match, an event at Wankhede Stadium and a charity fashion show. An auction of 2022 World Cup memorabilia is also scheduled.
The tour wraps up in New Delhi on Dec. 15, with Messi slated to meet PM Narendra Modi followed by a ceremony at Arun Jaitley Stadium honouring Minerva Academy players. The Under-14 squad of the Punjab-based academy toured Europe in July-August, and won three major youth tournaments. The players will be felicitated in the presence of Messi.