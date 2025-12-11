Lionel Messi India Tour: Full Schedule Of GOAT Tour, Tickets, Live Streaming And More
GOAT India Tour 2025: The legendary footballer will arrive in India for the first time since his 2011 when he took part in Argentina's friendly match against Venezuela.
Football legend Lionel Messi is set to embark on a three-day trip to India, known as the GOAT tour. The Argentina and former Barcelona great will be in India from Saturday, Dec. 13 to Monday, Dec. 15.
During his much-anticipated tour, Messi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers of India. The current Inter Miami player will also meet celebrities from the Bollywood, including legend Shah Rukh Khan, and the cricket world.
SRK posted his confirmation on meeting Messi on X on Dec. 13 in Kolkata at the famous Salt Lake Stadium.
One of the greatest ever sportspersons, Messi, will be accompanied on the tour by Uruguay star and MLS teammate Luis Suarez. Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul will also come to India alongside him.
This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkataâ¦. and hoping the day Ride is completely âMessiâ.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2025
See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Suarez and Paul are expected to join Messi and participate in the Mumbai segment of the tour, revealed Satadru Dutta, the exclusive promoter of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', in a report by PTI.
Messi's GOAT tour can also be attended by his fans in India. The tickets for the three-day event are now available on the District app.
This is not Messi's first visit to India though. He played an international friendly for Argentina against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata back in 2011.
Lionel Messi India Tour: Full Schedule Of GOAT Tour
Dec. 13, Kolkata
1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme
10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi statue
11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati
11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrival at Yuva Bharati
12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly to arrive at the stadium
12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction
2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad
Dec. 13, Hyderabad
7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
The evening will feature a musical concert celebrating the legend.
Dec. 14, Mumbai
3:30 pm: Messi to participate in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India
4:00 pm: To Play a celebrity football match
5:00 pm: Wankhede Stadium Event, followed by a charity fashion show.
Dec. 15, New Delhi
Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players.
Lionel Messi India Tour: Tickets
Messi's GOAT tour can also be attended by his fans in India. The tickets for the three-day event are now available on the District app. The general sale tickets for the event are available for Rs 7,670 in Delhi, Rs 4,366 in Kolkata, Rs 2,250 in Hyderabad and Rs 7,080 in Mumbai.
Lionel Messi India Tour: Live Streaming
The iconic three-day event will be available for digital livestreaming on the Sony Liv app and website.