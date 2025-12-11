Lionel Messi India Tour: Full Schedule Of GOAT Tour, Tickets, Live Streaming And More

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to embark on a three-day trip to India, known as the GOAT tour. The Argentina and former Barcelona great will be in India from Saturday, Dec. 13 to Monday, Dec. 15.

During his much-anticipated tour, Messi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers of India. The current Inter Miami player will also meet celebrities from the Bollywood, including legend Shah Rukh Khan, and the cricket world.

SRK posted his confirmation on meeting Messi on X on Dec. 13 in Kolkata at the famous Salt Lake Stadium.

One of the greatest ever sportspersons, Messi, will be accompanied on the tour by Uruguay star and MLS teammate Luis Suarez. Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul will also come to India alongside him.