Messi India Tour: King Khan To Meet GOAT At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

This will be Messi’s return to Kolkata after a 14-year gap, marking his second visit to the city. He will face a busy itinerary featuring a meet-and-greet, a special cultural event in his honour, and the unveiling of a statue.

Shortly afterwards, the football icon will make his way to the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. His previous visit to Kolkata was for Argentina’s friendly match against Venezuela at this very ground.

A key highlight of the celebrations is a colossal statue of Messi, standing 70 feet tall, and reportedly the biggest of its kind. Located next to the clock tower in Sreebhumi (Lake Town), the statue itself is 50 feet high, extending to 70 feet including the base. Messi will unveil it remotely for security reasons.

Messi's itinerary is packed with activities, including a sponsor-hosted event, a football match featuring Mohun Bagan 'Messi' All Stars and Diamond Harbour 'Messi' All Stars.

The Argentine legend is also set to meet players from both sides alongside prominent figures such as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly, and Leander Paes.

In a nod to local culture, Messi is expected to wear traditional Bengali attire during his visit. His wife, Antonella, will reportedly receive a sari, while Messi will enjoy regional specialities, including ilish, shrimp, nolen gur, roshogolla and mishti doi.

He will depart for Hyderabad at 2 p.m.