Lionel Messi Confirms India Trip: Check Full Itinerary

It will be Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011, when he captained Argentina against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Here is his itinerary:

December 13: Messi will kick off the tour in Kolkata. The event will be held at Salt Lake Stadium. The stadium will host the legend in the "GOAT Concert' and "GOAT Cup' where he is expected to share the field with Indian icons Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes.

Visit to Mumbai: In Mumbai, Messi will also attend the 'Padel GOAT Cup' and participate in a celebrity line-up that could include Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Bollywood stars. The Argentine superstar will headline concerts, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, and football masterclasses.

Messi will also visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad

December 15: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Organisers are also planning a 25-foot-high mural to be unveiled during Durga Puja festivities, along with the inauguration of Messi's biggest-ever statue. Tickets for the events are expected to start from Rs 3,500.

Promoter Satadru Dutta, who secured the authorisation earlier this year after meetings with Messi and his father, has promised a spectacle blending Indian and Argentine culture.

A food and tea festival in Kolkata will highlight Messi's fondness for Argentine made tea, with a special Assam fusion. Security arrangements are expected to be unprecedented, with both Messi's team and local authorities involved.