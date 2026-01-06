Liam Rosenior: From Wayne Rooney’s Assistant At Derby To Chelsea Coach — Who He Beat For The Job
Rosenior was the head coach of French club RC Strasbourg. He has previously worked under Wayne Rooney at Derby County.
Liam Rosenior has been appointed the next head coach of Chelsea Football Club. Star football reporter Fabrizio Romano had posted about the development through his social media channels on Tuesday.
"Liam Rosenior confirms he’s set to sign for Chelsea as new head coach! 'I’m about to become the new manager of Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world', Rosenior announces. Agreement in place." Romano posted across his different social media handles.
"I'm about to become the new manager of Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world", Rosenior announces.
âIâm about to become the new manager of Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the worldâ, Rosenior announces.
Agreement in place.
Soon after Chelsea announced through their official X account. The message
Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach of the men's team.
Welcome to Chelsea, Liam! ðµ
Rosenior was the head coach of French club RC Strasbourg till this announcement from Chelsea. His appointment as the Chelsea manager comes after the club dismissed Enzo Maresca from the role on Jan. 1, 2026.
After Maresca was sacked, Chelsea appointed Calum McFarlane as the interim manager. McFarlane looked over Chelsea for their trip to the Etihad Stadium for their match Premier League match against Manchester City. Under McFarlane, Chelsea held City for a dramatic 1-1 draw.
It should be noted that both Chelsea and Strasbourg are partly owned by American businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. So, his appointment didn't really have any hurdles.
Who Is Liam Rosenior?
Rosenior is a former English player who served as the assistant manager at English club Derby County under then manager Wayne Rooney. Once Rooney was axed in June 2022, Rosenior served as the caretaker manager of the club.
Rosenior then moved to managing Hull City in November 2022. He served the club as the manager for two seasons. The club played 78 matches across competitions under Rosenior and won 27 times. He was sacked after failing to get into the play-offs of the English Championship in May 2024.
He was then appointed as the manager of Strasbourg at the start of 2024-25 season. He helped the club finish seventh on the Ligue 1 points table and secure European qualification. As things stand this season, Strasbourg are again seventh in the league.
As a player, Rosenior played for a number of clubs including Fulham, Reading, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Candidates That He Beat To Get Chelsea Job
There were several candidates who were touted to be the next Chelsea boss ever since rumours started to surface about Maresca's position in December 2025.
Among them were Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, former player and current coach of Italian club Como, Cesc Fabregas, and former two-time coach and club legend Frank Lampard. Though Lampard's name was only touted for an interim role.
Rosenior is now the eighth man to be appointed as the manager, either permanent or interim, after the club was taken over by Boehly and Clearlake Capital in 2022.
Other men who have served in the role under the new ownership are Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino, Maresca and McFarlane.