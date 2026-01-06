Liam Rosenior: From Wayne Rooney’s Assistant At Derby To Chelsea Coach — Who He Beat For The Job

Rosenior is a former English player who served as the assistant manager at English club Derby County under then manager Wayne Rooney. Once Rooney was axed in June 2022, Rosenior served as the caretaker manager of the club.

Rosenior then moved to managing Hull City in November 2022. He served the club as the manager for two seasons. The club played 78 matches across competitions under Rosenior and won 27 times. He was sacked after failing to get into the play-offs of the English Championship in May 2024.

He was then appointed as the manager of Strasbourg at the start of 2024-25 season. He helped the club finish seventh on the Ligue 1 points table and secure European qualification. As things stand this season, Strasbourg are again seventh in the league.

As a player, Rosenior played for a number of clubs including Fulham, Reading, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion.