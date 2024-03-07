Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024: Schedule, Teams, Live Telecast & Streaming Details And More
The tournament will commence from Friday, March 8 and will conclude with the final on March 19.
The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) will host the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) which will begin on Friday, March 8 and will be played in Sri Lanka. The inaugural edition of the Legends Cricket League was played in India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.
Season 2 of the T20 cricket tournament featuring retired cricketers including many international ex-cricketers will take place at the Pallekelle Stadium in Kandy.
A total of seven teams will be participating in the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) tournament which will see the likes of former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch, TM Dilshan, Robin Uthappa and many others battle it out once again on the cricketing field.
The 2023 Legends Cricket Trophy was shared between the finalists Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers as the match was cancelled due to rain.
Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024 Teams
The seven teams which will take part in LCT 2024 are
Colombo Lions
Delhi Devils
Dubai Giants
Kandy Samp Army
New York Superstar Strikers
Punjab Royal
Rajasthan Kings
Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024 Captains
Colombo Lions Captain: Chris Gayle
Delhi Devils Captain: Suresh Raina
Dubai Giants Captain: Harbhajan Singh
Kandy Samp Army Captain: Aaron Finch
New York Superstar Strikers Captain: Yuvraj Singh
Punjab Royal Captain: T Dilshan
Rajasthan Kings Captain: Robin Uthappa
Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Format
The Legends Cricket Trophy is a T20 tournament played in a 90-ball format. The seven teams will play a total of 21 matches beginning on March 8 with the final being played on Tuesday, March 19. Each team will play a total of six league matches (once against other teams), and the final will be played between the top 2 teams at the end of the 21 league matches.
The 90-ball format will teams use five bowlers, with one bowler allowed to bowl three overs. By the 60th ball of the innings, the bowling captain must choose any one bowler to bowl four overs, notifying both the umpire and the opposing team in the process.
The bowling powerplay will be played starting from ball 1 to ball 24 whereas Batting powerplay can be taken anytime after the 60th ball.
LCT 2024 Full Schedule
Afternoon matches will begin at 4 PM whereas evening fixtures will begin at 7 PM IST (India).
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Live Telecast Channel
Season 2 of Legends Cricket Trophy will be broadcast live on Star Sports channel in India.
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Details
All 22 matches of Season 2 of Legends Cricket Trophy will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Full Squads
Here are the full squad details of all seven teams of LCT Season 2.
Colombo Lions Squad
Chris Gayle (c)
Ross Taylor
Ben Dunk
Darren Bravo
Jessy Ryder
Nowruz Mangal
Yasir Shah
Zulfiqar Babar
Dawlat Zadran
Robert Frylinck
Asghar Afghan
Muhammad Irfan
Khalid Usman
Khawar Ali
Delhi Devils Squad
Suresh Raina (c)
Shahid Afridi
Jacob Oram
Ambati Rayudu
Sohail Tanvir
Matt Prior
Anureet Singh
Praveen Gupta
Saman Jayantha
Ishan Malhotra
Pravin Tambe
Iqbal Abdullah
Nagendra
New York Superstar Strikers Squad
Yuvraj Singh (c)
Dan Christian
Isuru Udana
Chadwick Walton
Jerome Taylor
Alviro Petersen
Ricardo Powell
Nuwan Pradeep
Asela Gunaratne
Chamara Kapugedera
Rahul Sharma
Lahiru Thirimanne
Rajasthan Kings Squad
Robin Uthappa (c)
Lendl Simmons
Imran Tahir
Angelo Perera
S. Sreesanth
Ashley Nurse
Hamilton Masakadza
Chaturanga De Silva
Parvinder Awana
Peter Trego
Pawan Negi
Hamid Hassan
Bipul Sharma
Rajesh Bishnoi
Kandy Samp Army Squad
Aaron Finch (c)
Stuart Binny
Joe Burns
Upul Tharanga
Yusuf Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Seekkuge Prasanna
Nuwan Kulasekara
Jonathan Wells
Kevin O’Brien
Tino Best
Christopher Mpofu
Liam Plunkett
Dubai Giants Squad
Harbhajan Singh (c)
Shaun Marsh
Richard Levi
Solomon Mire
Thisara Perera
Jonathan Carter
Samuel Badree
Suranga Lakmal
Sachith Pathirana
Denesh Ramdin
Fidel Edwards
Gurkeerat Mann
Vernon Philander
Saurabh Tiwari
Ben Laughlin
Punjab Royal Squad
Tillakaratne Dilshan (c)
Martin Guptill
Naman Ojha
Miguel Cummins
Dilshan Munaweera
Abdul Razzaq
Monty Panesar
Asad Shafiq
Javon Searles
Phil Mustard
Neil Broom
Siddharth Trivedi
Upul Indrasiri