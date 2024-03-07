NDTV ProfitSportsLegends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024: Schedule, Teams, Live Telecast & Streaming Details And More
Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024: Schedule, Teams, Live Telecast & Streaming Details And More

The tournament will commence from Friday, March 8 and will conclude with the final on March 19.

07 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:lct90.com</p></div>
source:lct90.com

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) will host the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) which will begin on Friday, March 8 and will be played in Sri Lanka. The inaugural edition of the Legends Cricket League was played in India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

Season 2 of the T20 cricket tournament featuring retired cricketers including many international ex-cricketers will take place at the Pallekelle Stadium in Kandy.

A total of seven teams will be participating in the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) tournament which will see the likes of former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch, TM Dilshan, Robin Uthappa and many others battle it out once again on the cricketing field.

The 2023 Legends Cricket Trophy was shared between the finalists Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers as the match was cancelled due to rain.

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024 Teams

The seven teams which will take part in LCT 2024 are

  • Colombo Lions

  • Delhi Devils

  • Dubai Giants

  • Kandy Samp Army

  • New York Superstar Strikers

  • Punjab Royal

  • Rajasthan Kings

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024 Captains

  • Colombo Lions Captain: Chris Gayle

  • Delhi Devils Captain: Suresh Raina

  • Dubai Giants Captain: Harbhajan Singh

  • Kandy Samp Army Captain: Aaron Finch

  • New York Superstar Strikers Captain: Yuvraj Singh

  • Punjab Royal Captain: T Dilshan

  • Rajasthan Kings Captain: Robin Uthappa

Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Format

The Legends Cricket Trophy is a T20 tournament played in a 90-ball format. The seven teams will play a total of 21 matches beginning on March 8 with the final being played on Tuesday, March 19. Each team will play a total of six league matches (once against other teams), and the final will be played between the top 2 teams at the end of the 21 league matches.

The 90-ball format will teams use five bowlers, with one bowler allowed to bowl three overs. By the 60th ball of the innings, the bowling captain must choose any one bowler to bowl four overs, notifying both the umpire and the opposing team in the process.

The bowling powerplay will be played starting from ball 1 to ball 24 whereas Batting powerplay can be taken anytime after the 60th ball.

LCT 2024 Full Schedule

Afternoon matches will begin at 4 PM whereas evening fixtures will begin at 7 PM IST (India).

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Live Telecast Channel

Season 2 of Legends Cricket Trophy will be broadcast live on Star Sports channel in India.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Live Streaming Details

All 22 matches of Season 2 of Legends Cricket Trophy will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Full Squads

Here are the full squad details of all seven teams of LCT Season 2.

Colombo Lions Squad

  • Chris Gayle (c)

  • Ross Taylor

  • Ben Dunk

  • Darren Bravo

  • Jessy Ryder

  • Nowruz Mangal

  • Yasir Shah

  • Zulfiqar Babar

  • Dawlat Zadran

  • Robert Frylinck

  • Asghar Afghan

  • Muhammad Irfan

  • Khalid Usman

  • Khawar Ali

Delhi Devils Squad

  • Suresh Raina (c)

  • Shahid Afridi

  • Jacob Oram

  • Ambati Rayudu

  • Sohail Tanvir

  • Matt Prior

  • Anureet Singh

  • Praveen Gupta

  • Saman Jayantha

  • Ishan Malhotra

  • Pravin Tambe

  • Iqbal Abdullah

  • Nagendra

New York Superstar Strikers Squad

  • Yuvraj Singh (c)

  • Dan Christian

  • Isuru Udana

  • Chadwick Walton

  • Jerome Taylor

  • Alviro Petersen

  • Ricardo Powell

  • Nuwan Pradeep

  • Asela Gunaratne

  • Chamara Kapugedera

  • Rahul Sharma

  • Lahiru Thirimanne

Rajasthan Kings Squad

  • Robin Uthappa (c)

  • Lendl Simmons

  • Imran Tahir

  • Angelo Perera

  • S. Sreesanth

  • Ashley Nurse

  • Hamilton Masakadza

  • Chaturanga De Silva

  • Parvinder Awana

  • Peter Trego

  • Pawan Negi

  • Hamid Hassan

  • Bipul Sharma

  • Rajesh Bishnoi

Kandy Samp Army Squad

  • Aaron Finch (c)

  • Stuart Binny

  • Joe Burns

  • Upul Tharanga

  • Yusuf Pathan

  • Irfan Pathan

  • Seekkuge Prasanna

  • Nuwan Kulasekara

  • Jonathan Wells

  • Kevin O’Brien

  • Tino Best

  • Christopher Mpofu

  • Liam Plunkett

Dubai Giants Squad

  • Harbhajan Singh (c)

  • Shaun Marsh

  • Richard Levi

  • Solomon Mire

  • Thisara Perera

  • Jonathan Carter

  • Samuel Badree

  • Suranga Lakmal

  • Sachith Pathirana

  • Denesh Ramdin

  • Fidel Edwards

  • Gurkeerat Mann

  • Vernon Philander

  • Saurabh Tiwari

  • Ben Laughlin

Punjab Royal Squad

  • Tillakaratne Dilshan (c)

  • Martin Guptill

  • Naman Ojha

  • Miguel Cummins

  • Dilshan Munaweera

  • Abdul Razzaq

  • Monty Panesar

  • Asad Shafiq

  • Javon Searles

  • Phil Mustard

  • Neil Broom

  • Siddharth Trivedi

  • Upul Indrasiri

