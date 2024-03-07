Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024: Schedule, Teams, Live Telecast & Streaming Details And More

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) will host the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) which will begin on Friday, March 8 and will be played in Sri Lanka. The inaugural edition of the Legends Cricket League was played in India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad.

Season 2 of the T20 cricket tournament featuring retired cricketers including many international ex-cricketers will take place at the Pallekelle Stadium in Kandy.

A total of seven teams will be participating in the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) tournament which will see the likes of former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Aaron Finch, TM Dilshan, Robin Uthappa and many others battle it out once again on the cricketing field.

The 2023 Legends Cricket Trophy was shared between the finalists Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers as the match was cancelled due to rain.