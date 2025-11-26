Latest WTC Points Table 2025-27: India Slip To 5th Position After Guwahati Test; Australia On Top
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: With 52 points to their name, the Gautam Gambhir-coached side have recorded a PCT of 48.15 in the WTC so far.
Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27: India dropped to fifth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings after a series whitewash to South Africa. India suffered their biggest ever Test defeat by runs (408) in Guwahati on Wednesday.
In the ongoing WTC cycle, India have managed to secure four wins, as many defeats and a draw. With 52 points to their name, the Gautam Gambhir-coached side have recorded a PCT of 48.15 in the WTC so far.
South Africa occupy the second position on the WTC points table. Having played four matches in this edition of the WTC, the Proteas have recorded 36 points and three wins. South Africa’s solitary defeat of the WTC 2025–27 came against Pakistan.
Australia occupy the top spot in the WTC standings. They have won all of their four Tests of the ongoing WTC cycle. The Aussies have collected 48 points. Sri Lanka and Pakistan find themselves at third and fourth position respectively.
Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 After IND vs SA 2nd Test
India failed to put up an impressive show in the two-match series having lost both the fixtures against the Proteas. South Africa claimed a 30-run victory in the Test series opener in Eden Gardens and bagged another resounding 408-run win in the last game in Guwahati.
South Africa's Simon Harmer was the pick of the bowlers having claimed eight wickets in the first Test played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a 124-run target, the hosts were bundled out for a paltry total of 93 in the first Test.
India were desperate to salvage a win in the second Test in a bid to avoid a whitewash. But South Africa carried forward their dominance and showcased a sensational all-round display to get the better of the Rishabh Pant-led side.
Riding on Senuran Muthusamy’s century, South Africa put up a mammoth total of 489 in the first Test of the second Test, played in Guwahati.
India managed to score just 201 in the first innings. South Africa then put up a target of 549 for India to chase in almost two days. India managed just 140.
Harmer took 9 wickets in the match and was ably supported by Marco Jansen who took 7.
The win in Edens continues Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten run a South Africa captain for 12 Tests, including 11 wins.