Latest WTC Points Table 2025-27: India Slip To 5th Position After Guwahati Test; Australia On Top

Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27: India dropped to fifth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings after a series whitewash to South Africa. India suffered their biggest ever Test defeat by runs (408) in Guwahati on Wednesday.

In the ongoing WTC cycle, India have managed to secure four wins, as many defeats and a draw. With 52 points to their name, the Gautam Gambhir-coached side have recorded a PCT of 48.15 in the WTC so far.

South Africa occupy the second position on the WTC points table. Having played four matches in this edition of the WTC, the Proteas have recorded 36 points and three wins. South Africa’s solitary defeat of the WTC 2025–27 came against Pakistan.

Australia occupy the top spot in the WTC standings. They have won all of their four Tests of the ongoing WTC cycle. The Aussies have collected 48 points. Sri Lanka and Pakistan find themselves at third and fourth position respectively.