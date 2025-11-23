Las Vegas GP 2025: When And Where To Watch Sunday's Race In India
Lando Norris leads the Formula 1 standings with a 24-point lead over his teammate Oscar Piastri.
With just three races remaining for the 2025 F1 season, all eyes will be on this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is going to play a key role in dictating where the World Drivers' Championship is heading before the final two races of the season.
After reigning supreme at the Brazil Grand Prix, Lando Norris carried his momentum into the Las Vegas Grand Prix with another impressive display, which saw him clinch pole from Max Verstappen. Norris delivered when it mattered the most, securing pole position during the final minutes of the qualifying, which saw many drivers struggle in the wet conditions. Norris’ closest title rival, his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, qualified fifth.
The top 3 was made up by Carlos Sainz in Williams, who made the best of the conditions to secure a second-row start. George Russell will start alongside Sainz, but his teammate will start only 17th after getting knocked out in the tricky conditions in Q1.
Last year, Mercedes excelled in the cool conditions, delivering a commanding 1-2 finish. George Russell took a comfortable victory from pole, while Lewis Hamilton fought back from tenth on the grid to claim second place.
Las Vegas GP 2025 Starting Grid
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Race Schedule And Timings
The Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 23.
All the timings provided are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming In India
Fans in India can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. Live action will also be available via the TATA Play FanCode sports channel on TV.
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Statistics
According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
First Grand Prix – 2023
Track Length – 6.201 km
Lap record – 1 m 34.876 s, Lando Norris, McLaren, 2024
Most pole positions – Charles Leclerc and George Russell (1)
Most wins – Max Verstappen and George Russell (1)
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Previous Winners
2024 – George Russell (Mercedes)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Polesitters
2025 - Lando Norris (McLaren)
2024 – George Russell (Mercedes)
2023 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)