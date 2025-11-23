Las Vegas GP 2025: When And Where To Watch Sunday's Race In India

With just three races remaining for the 2025 F1 season, all eyes will be on this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is going to play a key role in dictating where the World Drivers' Championship is heading before the final two races of the season.

After reigning supreme at the Brazil Grand Prix, Lando Norris carried his momentum into the Las Vegas Grand Prix with another impressive display, which saw him clinch pole from Max Verstappen. Norris delivered when it mattered the most, securing pole position during the final minutes of the qualifying, which saw many drivers struggle in the wet conditions. Norris’ closest title rival, his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, qualified fifth.

The top 3 was made up by Carlos Sainz in Williams, who made the best of the conditions to secure a second-row start. George Russell will start alongside Sainz, but his teammate will start only 17th after getting knocked out in the tricky conditions in Q1.

Last year, Mercedes excelled in the cool conditions, delivering a commanding 1-2 finish. George Russell took a comfortable victory from pole, while Lewis Hamilton fought back from tenth on the grid to claim second place.