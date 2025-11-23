Advantage Max Verstappen: Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Disqualified From Las Vegas GP — Here's Why

In a move that may have serious ramifications for the Formula One World Drivers' Championship race, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Both the McLaren F1 drivers were penalised because the thickness of their rearmost skid of both cars was less than the required parameter. As a result, both cars were found to be breaching Article 3.5.9 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, the association has confirmed.

"The rear skids of Car 4 were measured and found to be below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations. The relevant measurements were $RMA$ Front 0.89mm, $RMA$ Rear 0.93mm," FIA said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Norris had secured a second-place finish in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, behind Verstappen, while Oscar Piastri finished fourth.

While Verstappen became the first driver to win Las Vegas GP twice, Norris' second-place finish meant he had already acquired a sizable 30 points game heading into the final two races (and a sprint) of the season.

Norris stood at the top with 408 points, with Piastri second at 378. Verstappen, despite the win, was at a distant third with 366 points.

However, FIA's decision to disqualify Norris and Piastri could significantly alter the dynamics of the ongoing WDC title race, as it will essentially take all the points off both the McLaren drivers.

As per the adjusted standings, Verstappen is still third with 366 points but is now tied with points with second-placed Piastri, while Norris remains at 390 points. The gap between first and second/third place, therefore, is now down to just 24 points, which gives both Max and Oscar heading into the final two races of the season.