Kylian Mbappe To Miss Three Weeks Of Football Due To Ligament Injury

Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss up to three weeks of football as he is suffering from a ligament knee injury. According to French daily L’Equipe, Mbappe had MRI scan done on Dec. 31 and will not be playing any football for sometime. The report says that Mbappe has been carrying the injury for several weeks.

Real Madrid too confirmed Mbappe's injury in a statement which the club released on the same day.

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee" the statement said.