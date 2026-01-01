Kylian Mbappe To Miss Three Weeks Of Football Due To Ligament Injury
Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss up to three weeks of football as he is suffering from a ligament knee injury. According to French daily L’Equipe, Mbappe had MRI scan done on Dec. 31 and will not be playing any football for sometime. The report says that Mbappe has been carrying the injury for several weeks.
Real Madrid too confirmed Mbappe's injury in a statement which the club released on the same day.
"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee" the statement said.
The injury rules the French striker out of Real Madrid's Sunday's La Liga clash against Real Betis. It has also cast shadow on his participation in the Spanish Supercopa match against city rivals Atlético Madrid, to be played next week. The match will be played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Mbappé is currently the top scorer in La Liga with 18 goals, having featured in every league match this season and netted 29 goals across all competitions.
The injury comes at a time when Madrid are aiming to catch up with Barcelona in La Liga. Barca are first in the league with 46 points from 18 games and Madrid are second with 42 points having played same number of matches.
The French forward was in sublime form for Real Madrid all through 2025 as he netted 59 goals. With 59 goals, Real Madrid's No.10 equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals scored for the club in a calendar year. Ronaldo had achieved the feat in 2013.