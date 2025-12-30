Kohli’s 16,000 to Bihar’s 574 — Vijay Hazare Trophy Witnesses Unprecedented Record Spree

The ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has witnessed some of the most extraordinary days as several records have tumbled across venues in India.

From veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all have grabbed headlines on various days of the 2025-26 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Just one match between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh itself is a story of plethora of record getting shattered.

The 2025-26 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy is only a few matches old but numerous milestones and several historic feats have made it an unforgettable season in Indian domestic cricket.

Below we try to look at the records broken and created in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In Puducherry's match against Jharkhand, Puducherry skipper Aman Khan conceded 123 runs in his spell of 10 overs. Aman thus entered the record books for bowling the most expensive spell in a men's List-A cricket match. As a saving grace, Aman managed to pick one wicket. The previous record for the most expensive spell bowled in a men's List-A cricket match was held by Mibom Mosu of Arunachal Pradesh. Interestingly, that record was also created in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament in Arunachal's match against Bihar. In that game Mosu gave away 116 runs in nine overs.

Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey has equalled the record of scoring most consecutive List A centuries. Shorey achieved the feat when he hit a hundred against Hyderabad. It was his fifth straight ton in the format as he matched the record of N Jagadeesan. Shorey scored three consecutive hundreds in the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final of the 2024-25 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He began this season by scoring a hundred against Bengal and followed that with a century against Hyderabad. Shorey, unfortunately could not score a sixth century in succession as he got dismissed on 21 against Jammu and Kashmir.