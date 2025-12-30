Kohli’s 16,000 to Bihar’s 574 — Vijay Hazare Trophy Witnesses Unprecedented Record Spree
Records have fallen like dominos in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. From a 574-run innings to teenage century-makers and fastest milestones, here’s everything that made this day unforgettable.
The ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has witnessed some of the most extraordinary days as several records have tumbled across venues in India.
From veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all have grabbed headlines on various days of the 2025-26 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Just one match between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh itself is a story of plethora of record getting shattered.
The 2025-26 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy is only a few matches old but numerous milestones and several historic feats have made it an unforgettable season in Indian domestic cricket.
Below we try to look at the records broken and created in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy.
In Puducherry's match against Jharkhand, Puducherry skipper Aman Khan conceded 123 runs in his spell of 10 overs. Aman thus entered the record books for bowling the most expensive spell in a men's List-A cricket match. As a saving grace, Aman managed to pick one wicket. The previous record for the most expensive spell bowled in a men's List-A cricket match was held by Mibom Mosu of Arunachal Pradesh. Interestingly, that record was also created in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament in Arunachal's match against Bihar. In that game Mosu gave away 116 runs in nine overs.
Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey has equalled the record of scoring most consecutive List A centuries. Shorey achieved the feat when he hit a hundred against Hyderabad. It was his fifth straight ton in the format as he matched the record of N Jagadeesan. Shorey scored three consecutive hundreds in the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final of the 2024-25 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He began this season by scoring a hundred against Bengal and followed that with a century against Hyderabad. Shorey, unfortunately could not score a sixth century in succession as he got dismissed on 21 against Jammu and Kashmir.
Record Alert
Dhruv Shorey now has the joint-most consecutive centuries in List A cricket ð
He scored a brilliant 109* for Vidarbha against Hyderabad in Rajkot and achieved the milestone
Virat Kohli, playing Vijay Hazare Trophy after 16 years, became the fastest to 16,000 runs in men's List A cricket. The veteran batter reached the milestone in 330 innings and thus broke Sachin Tendulkar's achieved the milestone in 391 innings. Kohli created the record in Delhi's match against Andhra played in Bengaluru.
Not a coronation. Just confirmation.
58* centuries, 16,000* runs and counting for Virat Prem Kohli in List A Cricket.
Rohit Sharma too joined record-breaking fest when he notched a hundred for Mumbai in a match against Sikkim played in Jaipur. India's ODI skipper scored 155 of 94 balls to match David Warner's record of most 150-plus scores in men's List-A cricket. The two batters have nine scores of 150-plus in the format.
Post the Mumbai vs Sikkim game: Most 150+ scores in List A cricket
David Warner: 9
Rohit Sharma: 9 pic.twitter.com/wyWwB0KanM
The match between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh played in Ranchi on the opening day of the tournament saw Bihar pile a massive score of 574/6 in 50 overs. With that Bihar entered the record books for the highest score in men's List A cricket. The previous record stood at 506/2 which was scored by Tamil Nadu also against Arunachal Pradesh.
Bihar 574/6 v Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is the highest List A score.
Previous: 506/2 by Tamil Nadu v Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.
Arunachal Pradesh has been at the receiving end on both the occasions. pic.twitter.com/eCYqVwUUF6
Bihar batters collectively hit 38 sixes in the innings and thus created the new record of most number of sixes hit in an innings of a men's List A match. The previous record stood at 28 when Canada powered 28 sixes against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur in 2019.
The match between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh witnessed numerous personal batting records also getting shattered. In the same match, teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi powered his way to a hundred and thus at the age of 14 years and 272 days became the youngest to score a hundred in men's List A cricket. The previous record was held by Pakistan's Zahoor Elahi who had scored a List A hundred at the age of 15 years and 209 days in a match between Pakistan Automobiles Corporation and Pakistan Railways. Suryavanshi ended up scoring 190 in 84 deliveries and he scored 150 in 59 balls and broke AB de Villers record of the fastest 150 in men's List A Cricket. Former South African skipper held the record for 10 years as he had hammered 150 in 64 balls against West Indies in his iconic innings of the 2015 World Cup.
The teenage sensation smashed ABD's record
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 off just 84 balls, including 15 sixes against Arunachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring the fastest 150 in men's List A cricket. He also became the youngest player ever to score a
He also became the youngest player ever to score aâ¦ pic.twitter.com/69S2oQVjec
In the same innings Bihar skipper Sakibul Ghani took 32 balls to hit a hundred. He thus broke the record of the fastest hundred by an Indian in men's List A cricket. Anmolpreet Singh held the previous record when he hit a hundred in 35 balls also against Arunachal in 2024. Gani's 32-ball century is also the third-quickest hundred recorded men's List A cricket. He stands behind Jake Fraser-McGurk (29-ball hundred v Tasmania in 2023) and de Villiers (31-ball hundred v West Indies in 2015).
RECORD ALERT
Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani smashes a century against Arunachal Pradesh in just 32 balls in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (Plate Group) game in Ranchi, breaking Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh's all-time record (35 balls) of the fastest ton by an Indian man in List
There was one more centurion in Bihar's record-breaking innings as Ayush Loharuka scored 116. With that Bihar became the first team to have three century-makers in an innings of a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.
On the same day but elsewhere in a match between Karnataka and Jharkhand in Ahmedabad, Karnataka chased down the target of 413 and thus created the record of the highest successful run-chase in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match. The previous record was held by Andhra when they chased 384 in against Goa in 2011-12.
(The copy will be updated as more records are broken)