KKR Squad For IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Players List With Price After Mini Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shattered spending records at the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, committing a staggering Rs 25.20 crore to secure Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, and Rs 18 crore for Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

In total, the 10 teams collectively spent Rs 215.45 crore as 77 players were sold from a pool of 369. KKR had the largest purse, worth Rs 64.3 crore, at the IPL mini-auction. It spent Rs 62.95 crore, which was the highest amount at the auction.

Cameron Green rewrote the record books at the IPL auction, emerging as the most expensive overseas signing in the tournament's history. His Rs 25.20 crore deal eclipsed the Rs 24.75 crore KKR paid for Mitchell Starc ahead of the 2024 season.

The franchise further strengthened its attack by spending Rs 18 crore on Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

KKR snapped up Finn Allen for Rs 2 crore, signed uncapped batter Tejasvi Singh for Rs 3 crore, and brought in Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep and Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed their retention plans last month, keeping faith in a group of key players including Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.