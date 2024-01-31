Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Mascot And Logo Revealed; Here's All About ‘Sheen-e She’

The snow leopard is found in the high-altitude areas of J&K and Ladakh. It is also found in other Himalayan states of India and high-altitude areas in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, China, Tibet, and Central Asia.

The J&K Sports Council and the sports department of Ladakh came up with the idea of having the snow leopard as the mascot. The mascot highlights the high-mountain development issues of the natives, and the region’s fragile environment as well as addresses the importance of conservation efforts to protect the natural habitat of this beautiful big cat and ensure its survival for the future.