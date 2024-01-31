Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Mascot And Logo Revealed; Here's All About ‘Sheen-e She’
The mascot and logo of Khelo India Winter Games were launched on Tuesday. The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is scheduled to be held from February 2-6 in Gulmarg and Leh areas of the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The second part is scheduled in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir from February 21-25.
In keeping with the tradition and biodiversity of the region, the mascot of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is the ‘Sheen-e She’ or Shan-- the snow leopard that is native to the Ladakh region.
Excited to introduce the mascot of #KheloIndia Winter Games 2024

The snow leopard is found in the high-altitude areas of J&K and Ladakh. It is also found in other Himalayan states of India and high-altitude areas in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, China, Tibet, and Central Asia.
The J&K Sports Council and the sports department of Ladakh came up with the idea of having the snow leopard as the mascot. The mascot highlights the high-mountain development issues of the natives, and the region’s fragile environment as well as addresses the importance of conservation efforts to protect the natural habitat of this beautiful big cat and ensure its survival for the future.
The logo of the Games with the Indian tricolour reflects the uniqueness of the picturesque land. The logo is accompanied by a 'dharmachakra' (turning wheel of dharma) on a hilltop in Chanspa in Leh, the venue of the Games.
Delighted to unveil the vibrant logo for the upcoming 4th edition of #KheloIndia Winter Games, set to unfold in the picturesque landscapes of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh!
A total of 705 talented athletes from 24 States & UTs will showcase their prowess
About Khelo India Winter Games 2024
The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is the fourth edition of the annual event in the Khelo India calendar. The Union Territory of Ladakh is making its debut as host this year alongside the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, which has organised the Games since 2020.
While Ladakh will be conducting ice hockey and speed skating, Jammu and Kashmir will conduct ski mountaineering, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and gondola.
ððð«ð¤ ð²ð¨ð®ð« ððð¥ðð§ððð«ð¬!— DIPR Leh (@DIPR_Leh) January 30, 2024
Ladakh is ready to host the 4th Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Leh from Feb 2 to 6. Experience the thrill of ice hockey and ice skating firsthand!
Ladakh is ready to host the 4th Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Leh from Feb 2 to 6. Experience the thrill of ice hockey and ice skating firsthand!