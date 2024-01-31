NDTV ProfitSportsKhelo India Winter Games 2024 Mascot And Logo Revealed; Here's All About ‘Sheen-e She’
ADVERTISEMENT

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Mascot And Logo Revealed; Here's All About ‘Sheen-e She’

The J&K Sports Council and the sports department of Ladakh came up with the idea of having the snow leopard as the mascot.

31 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Screengrab from the video shared by Anurag Thakur on X</p></div>
Image Source: Screengrab from the video shared by Anurag Thakur on X

The mascot and logo of Khelo India Winter Games were launched on Tuesday. The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is scheduled to be held from February 2-6 in Gulmarg and Leh areas of the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The second part is scheduled in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir from February 21-25.

In keeping with the tradition and biodiversity of the region, the mascot of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is the ‘Sheen-e She’ or Shan-- the snow leopard that is native to the Ladakh region.

The snow leopard is found in the high-altitude areas of J&K and Ladakh. It is also found in other Himalayan states of India and high-altitude areas in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, China, Tibet, and Central Asia.

The J&K Sports Council and the sports department of Ladakh came up with the idea of having the snow leopard as the mascot. The mascot highlights the high-mountain development issues of the natives, and the region’s fragile environment as well as addresses the importance of conservation efforts to protect the natural habitat of this beautiful big cat and ensure its survival for the future.

The logo of the Games with the Indian tricolour reflects the uniqueness of the picturesque land. The logo is accompanied by a 'dharmachakra' (turning wheel of dharma) on a hilltop in Chanspa in Leh, the venue of the Games.

About Khelo India Winter Games 2024

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is the fourth edition of the annual event in the Khelo India calendar. The Union Territory of Ladakh is making its debut as host this year alongside the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, which has organised the Games since 2020.

While Ladakh will be conducting ice hockey and speed skating, Jammu and Kashmir will conduct ski mountaineering, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing and gondola.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT