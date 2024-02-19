Khelo India University Games 2024: Sports List, Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More

NDTV ProfitSportsKhelo India University Games 2024: Sports List, Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More
Get ready for the Khelo India University Games 2024! Join the grassroots sports movement and witness young talents shine!

19 Feb 2024, 08:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>On February 19, Agartala's NSRCC complex transformed into a sanctuary of serenity blended with the vibrant energy of KIUG. Pic/Khelo India on X</p></div>
On February 19, Agartala's NSRCC complex transformed into a sanctuary of serenity blended with the vibrant energy of KIUG. Pic/Khelo India on X

Khelo India University Games (KIUG), which is being hosted by northeastern states this year, started on February 17, 2024. As many as 4,500 athletes from 200 institutes are participating in the 11-day KIUG. The event will conclude on February 29.

Khelo India University Games 2024: Sports List

KIUG will have games such as archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, fencing, hockey, judo, kabaddi, mallakhamb, rugby, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Khelo India University Games 2024: Schedule

The games began on Saturday with kabaddi matches at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium. Here's the full schedule of Khelo India University Games 2024:

Khelo India University Games 2024: Where To Watch

The live streaming of the Khelo India University Games 2024 will be available on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and the live telecast will be on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

Khelo India University Games 2024: Opening Ceremony

The formal inaugural ceremony was held today, February 19 at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati. Union Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a video message to the participants.

Assam's music sensation Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon performed at the opening ceremony. The grand opening featured a thematic showcase highlighting the values of unity, diversity, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

What is Khelo India University Games 2024

KIUG is a part of the Centre’s Khelo India initiative to promote grassroots sports and identify young talents from across the country. The participants will vie for a total of 262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze medals across 20 sports disciplines.

