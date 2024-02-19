Khelo India University Games 2024: Sports List, Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More

The formal inaugural ceremony was held today, February 19 at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati. Union Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a video message to the participants.

Assam's music sensation Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon performed at the opening ceremony. The grand opening featured a thematic showcase highlighting the values of unity, diversity, and the spirit of sportsmanship.