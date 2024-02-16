Kane Williamson Scores His 32nd Test Hundred, Breaks This Record Of Steve Smith

New Zealand's Kane Williamson scored yet another Test century. This time during the 2nd innings of the ongoing 2nd Test match against South Africa in Seddon Park, Hamilton.

In doing so, he registered his 32nd Test century in 172 innings which is the fewest innings taken by a batsman to reach 32 Test 100s in the history of the longer format, beating the record of Steve Smith who took 174 innings to reach that milestone.

This was also his 3rd century in the series after scoring back-to-back hundreds in the 1st Test match. Williamson had registered scores of 118 and 109 in the 1st Test match which saw the hosts beat South Africa by 281 runs.

At the time of publishing, New Zealand was on their way to winning the 2nd Test match and the series with just 22 runs required with seven wickets left. Kane Williamson was still at the crease with 117 runs against his name.