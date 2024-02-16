Kane Williamson Scores His 32nd Test Hundred, Breaks This Record Of Steve Smith
Williamson also surpassed the likes of Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar on his way to a match-winning century.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson scored yet another Test century. This time during the 2nd innings of the ongoing 2nd Test match against South Africa in Seddon Park, Hamilton.
In doing so, he registered his 32nd Test century in 172 innings which is the fewest innings taken by a batsman to reach 32 Test 100s in the history of the longer format, beating the record of Steve Smith who took 174 innings to reach that milestone.
This was also his 3rd century in the series after scoring back-to-back hundreds in the 1st Test match. Williamson had registered scores of 118 and 109 in the 1st Test match which saw the hosts beat South Africa by 281 runs.
At the time of publishing, New Zealand was on their way to winning the 2nd Test match and the series with just 22 runs required with seven wickets left. Kane Williamson was still at the crease with 117 runs against his name.
List of Top 5 batsmen who have scored 32 Test centuries (number of innings taken)
Kane Williamson: 172 innings
Steve Smith: 174 innings
Ricky Ponting: 176 innings
Sachin Tendulkar: 179 innings
Younis Khan: 193 innings
WATCH: Kane Williamson Scores his 32nd Test hundred
Kane Williamson has reached his 32nd Test Century! With 172 innings, that is the fewest innings to reach 32 test 100's in test history, beating Steve Smith. ð¥ð@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/pSg5VFP2nS— TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 16, 2024
After South Africa, it will be WTC Champions Australia who will travel to New Zealand for a 2-Test match series which will begin from February 29. The tour will begin with 3 T20I matches starting February 21.