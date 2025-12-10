Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India Vs Argentina Bronze Medal Clash; When And Where To Watch

India’s hopes of reaching the final were dented by a 5-1 semifinal defeat to Germany at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. Now, the team is gearing for the third place play-off against Argentina on Wednesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.

India cruised past less challenging opponents in the group stage, but lost their edge when it mattered most in the knockout rounds. Defensive weaknesses and pressure-related lapses were evident, and apart from Prince Deep Singh’s standout shootout display in the quarterfinals, there were few glimpses of promise for the future of Indian hockey.

The clash for third place against Argentina offers the young Indian side a chance to prove their resilience.