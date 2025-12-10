Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India Vs Argentina Bronze Medal Clash; When And Where To Watch
‘The players must go out there and give their 100%,’ head coach PR Sreejesh said on the match against Argentina.
India’s hopes of reaching the final were dented by a 5-1 semifinal defeat to Germany at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. Now, the team is gearing for the third place play-off against Argentina on Wednesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.
India cruised past less challenging opponents in the group stage, but lost their edge when it mattered most in the knockout rounds. Defensive weaknesses and pressure-related lapses were evident, and apart from Prince Deep Singh’s standout shootout display in the quarterfinals, there were few glimpses of promise for the future of Indian hockey.
The clash for third place against Argentina offers the young Indian side a chance to prove their resilience.
India gear up to face Argentina in the Bronze Medal clash at the FIH Hockey Menâs Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025.
Letâs bring the fire and finish strong, boys! ð®ð³ð¥
“The players must go out there and give their 100%. Focusing on the basics will be key. There will be a big crowd who will expect us to win, but the team needs to stay in the present moment,” Indian junior men's hockey team head coach, PR Sreejesh, said.
Argentina suffered a tight 2-1 defeat to Spain, with two contentious calls, one deciding the match, going against them at pivotal moments. The South American side has demonstrated remarkable determination and will be eager to secure a medal before returning home.
“We have prepared for this match with professionalism and a clear desire to fight for a medal. Winning a bronze would be a wonderful present for these kids,” said Argentina’s head coach, Juan Gilardi.
India Vs Argentina Hockey: Date And Time
The India vs Argentina bronze medal match of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 will be played on December 10 at 5:30 p.m. IST.
India Vs Argentina Hockey: Venue
The India vs Argentina bronze medal match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.
India Vs Argentina Hockey: Live Telecast
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs Argentina bronze medal match of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 match on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the match on watch.hockey platform.
India Vs Argentina Hockey: Live Streaming
The live stream of the India vs Argentina bronze medal match of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.