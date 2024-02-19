JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More

The women's kabaddi tournament will conducted in two stages: the Survival Round and the Summit Round.

During the Survival Round, each team will face the other five sides once in a round-robin format. This stage will span five days and feature a total of 15 matches, each lasting 40 minutes. The top four teams in the standings will progress to the Summit Round.

In the Summit Round, the top two teams will compete in Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in Eliminator 1 to remain in contention. The winner of Eliminator 1 will then challenge the runner-up of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 for the remaining final match.

The JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 final is scheduled for February 26.