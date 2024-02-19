JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More
Get ready for the action-packed JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 starting from Feb 20 to Feb 26 in Jaipur.
The JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 is scheduled to start on February 20 and conclude on February 26. All matches of the JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.
Itâs TIME !ð¤©— Yuva Kabaddi Series (@YuvaSeries) February 17, 2024
The much awaited, JSG Womenâs Yuva Kabaddi Seires is here!
Its time for the ladies to don their Kabaddi shoes and take the mat!â¡ï¸
6ï¸â£ Teams will fight it for the glorious trophy ð
ABB CHORIYAN DIKHAENGI DUM! ðªð½#YuvaKabaddiSeries #AageKaRaasta pic.twitter.com/EhLCZPK3Tx
Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series: Teams
The teams playing in the JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 are Aravalli Arrows, Himalayan Tahrs, Murthal Magnets, Palani Tuskers, Panchala Pride and Periyar Panthers.
Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series: Rules
The women's kabaddi tournament will conducted in two stages: the Survival Round and the Summit Round.
During the Survival Round, each team will face the other five sides once in a round-robin format. This stage will span five days and feature a total of 15 matches, each lasting 40 minutes. The top four teams in the standings will progress to the Summit Round.
In the Summit Round, the top two teams will compete in Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will battle it out in Eliminator 1 to remain in contention. The winner of Eliminator 1 will then challenge the runner-up of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 for the remaining final match.
The JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 final is scheduled for February 26.
Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series: Schedule
Here's the JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 Schedule:
Survival Round
Tuesday, February 20
Aravalli Arrows vs Himalayan Tahrs - 2:45 pm
Murthal Magnets vs Palani Tuskers - 4:15 pm
Periyar Panthers vs Panchala Pride - 5:45 pm
Wednesday, February 21
Murthal Magnets vs Periyar Panthers - 2:45 pm
Himalayan Tahrs vs Panchala Pride - 4:15 pm
Aravalli Arrows vs Palani Tuskers - 5:45 pm
Thursday, February 22
Murthal Magnets vs Himalayan Tahrs - 2:00 pm
Periyar Panthers vs Palani Tuskers - 3:30 pm
Aravalli Arrows vs Panchala Pride - 5:00 pm
Friday, February 23
Palani Tuskers vs Himalayan Tahrs - 2:00 pm
Murthal Magnets vs Panchala Pride - 3:30 pm
Aravalli Arrows vs Periyar Panthers - 5:00 pm
Saturday, February 24
Palani Tuskers vs Panchala Pride - 2:00 pm
Himalayan Tahrs vs Periyar Panthers - 3:30 pm
Aravalli Arrows vs Murthal Magnets - 5:00 pm
Summit Round
Sunday, February 25
Qualifier 1 - 10:15 am
Eliminator 1 - 11:45 am
Qualifier 2 - 7:00 pm
Monday, February 26
JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 final - 5:00 pm
Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series: Where to watch
The live streaming of the JSG Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. None of the matches will be telecasted live on any TV channel in India.