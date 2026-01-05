Joe Root Ties Ricky Ponting On 41 Test Tons, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Legendary Record
Root is now joint-third on the all-time list of centuries scored in Test cricket. Only Tendulkar and Kallis have hit more hundreds than him.
Joe Root slammed a scintillating hundred on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). His efforts helped England to post a total in excess of 300 for only the third time in the ongoing series.
England were all out for 384, with Harry Brook smashing quickfire 84 as well. Root's 160 in Sydney is his second century of the series following his first in Brisbane.
With his century at the SCG, the former England skipper has gone level with Ricky Ponting for hundreds scored in Test matches. Both the players have 41 tons in the format.
Where does Root stand in all-time list of centuries and runs in Tests?
Root is now joint-third on the all-time list of centuries scored in Test cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Jacques Kallis have hit more hundreds than him. Tendulkar leads the way with 51 tons, while Kallis has 45 to his name.
While Root might be third on the list of centuries scored, he is the second-highest run scored in the format. With 13,937 runs, the England great is only behind Tendulkar on the elite list. The Indian legend finished his Test career with 15,921runs.
This is bonkers ð¤¯— England's Barmy Army ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ðº (@TheBarmyArmy) January 5, 2026
Joe Root. Different Gravy. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/VRv2oBs0l5
Will Root break Tendulkar's record of Test centuries and runs scored?
While Root holds all the necessary records for an Englishman in Test cricket, the question that crops up every time he crosses the three-figure mark is whether he will be able to overtake Tendulkar.
Root is only 35 and has played 163 Tests, including the current match. He is showing no signs of slowing down. Tendulkar played 200 Tests and retired at the age of 40.
Given the number of Tests that England play every year and Root's form after turning 30 - he has hit 24 Test centuries in the last five years - the Yorkshireman is very likely to become the all-time leading run-scorer and century maker in Tests.