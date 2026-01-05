Joe Root Ties Ricky Ponting On 41 Test Tons, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Legendary Record

Joe Root slammed a scintillating hundred on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). His efforts helped England to post a total in excess of 300 for only the third time in the ongoing series.

England were all out for 384, with Harry Brook smashing quickfire 84 as well. Root's 160 in Sydney is his second century of the series following his first in Brisbane.

With his century at the SCG, the former England skipper has gone level with Ricky Ponting for hundreds scored in Test matches. Both the players have 41 tons in the format.

Where does Root stand in all-time list of centuries and runs in Tests?

Root is now joint-third on the all-time list of centuries scored in Test cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Jacques Kallis have hit more hundreds than him. Tendulkar leads the way with 51 tons, while Kallis has 45 to his name.

While Root might be third on the list of centuries scored, he is the second-highest run scored in the format. With 13,937 runs, the England great is only behind Tendulkar on the elite list. The Indian legend finished his Test career with 15,921runs.