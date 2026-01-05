Neeraj Chopra Leaves JSW Sports, Launches Own Athlete Management Firm Vel Sports

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has parted ways with JSW Sports as the star javelin thrower begins a new chapter with the launch of his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.

Chopra's association with JSW Sports began in 2016, when he was first scouted through the JSW Sports Excellence Program — a moment that marked the start of one of India’s most successful athletes–management journeys. He formally joined the JSW Sports in 2016, and over the next decade, the partnership grew into a defining force in Indian sport.

As an athlete of JSW Sports, Chopra won two Olympic medals (a gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a silver at 2024 Paris Olympics), two World Championship medals (a gold at 2023 Budapest World Championship and a silver at 2022 Eugen World Championships), a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, two gold medals at the Asian Games (2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou) and won the Diamond League trophy in the 2022 season.

Last year, JSW helped Chopra organise the NC Classic, a World Athletics javelin competition, in Bengaluru. It was first of its kind javelin competition held in India.

Chopra's historic achievements in javelin led him to earn the moniker 'Man with the Golden Arm'.

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. We're immensely proud of what we've achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," Divyanshu Singh, chief executive officer of JSW Sports, said in a release.

"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I’ll always remain grateful for their support and vision. As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," Chopra added.

Both parties part ways with deep respect and pride as Chopra embarks on this new entrepreneurial chapter, the release added.