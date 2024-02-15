Japan Sets New World Record For Highest Partnership In T20 Internationals
Previously, Afghanistan's Zazai and Ghani held the record for the highest partnership in T20I cricket.
Japan's Men's National Cricket team created a New World Record by constructing the highest-ever partnership in a T20 International match when they played China in the East Asia Cup 2024 tournament in Hong Kong on Thursday.
Japan's skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and opening partner Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake scored unbeaten centuries which saw them put on a 258-run opening wicket partnership. In doing so, they surpassed the previous world record of 236 runs held by Afghanistan's opening pair of Hazratuallah Zazai and Usman Ghani against Ireland back in 2019.
This edition of East Asia Cup is the 1st edition in which all the matches will be receiving T20 International status.
Japan vs China, East Asia Cup 2024
This incredible record was set in match 3 of the ongoing East Asia Cup 2024 which is being played in Hong Kong. Opting to bat after winning the toss, the opening pair of Japan began the innings on the front foot and took China's bowlers to the cleaners. Kendel Fleming, the captain of Japan scored an unbeaten 109 runs which included 11 sixes and 3 fours, whereas Lachan Lake went on to score a swashbuckling 134 runs in just 68 balls which included 12 sixes and 8 boundaries. In all this mayhem, China's right-arm legbreak bowler Luo Shilin stood out with figures of 4-0-28-0.
In doing Lachlan not only scored his maiden international century but also registered himself in the record books by entering into the Top 10 list of highest individual scores in a T20I.
In response, China folded for a meagre score of 78 inside 20 overs setting up a crushing 180-run win for Japan, the biggest winning margin for the team to go along with the highest-ever total in T20 cricket.
Watch: Japan vs China, East Asia Cup 2024 Highlights
Highest Partnership in T20 Internationals
Here are the top five highest partnership records in T20 Internationals.
Rank 1: Partnership of 258 runs by L Yamamoto-Lake and K Kadowaki-Fleming of Japan against China in Feb 2024.
Rank 2: Partnership of 236 runs by Hazratuallah Zazai, and Usman Ghani of Afghanistan against Ireland in Feb 2019.
Rank 3: Partnership of 223 runs by Aaron Finch, and D'Arcy Short of Australia against Zimbabwe in July 2018.
Rank 4: Partnership of 220 runs by Dylan Steyn, and Sabawoon Davizi of Czech Republic against Bulgaria in May, 2022.
Rank 5: Partnership of 213 runs by Avinash pai, and Louis Bruce of Gibraltor against Bulgaria in May, 2022.
East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of East Asia Cup 2024 matches on the Fancode app and website.