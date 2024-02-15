Japan Sets New World Record For Highest Partnership In T20 Internationals

Japan's Men's National Cricket team created a New World Record by constructing the highest-ever partnership in a T20 International match when they played China in the East Asia Cup 2024 tournament in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Japan's skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and opening partner Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake scored unbeaten centuries which saw them put on a 258-run opening wicket partnership. In doing so, they surpassed the previous world record of 236 runs held by Afghanistan's opening pair of Hazratuallah Zazai and Usman Ghani against Ireland back in 2019.

This edition of East Asia Cup is the 1st edition in which all the matches will be receiving T20 International status.