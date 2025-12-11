ISPL T10 Season 3: Check ISPL 2026 Schedule, Timings, Format, Full Squads After Auction And Live Streaming

The third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) will be played from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, 2026. The matches of the tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament will be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

With the addition of two new teams, namely Ahmedabad Lions and Delhi Superheros, it is now an eight-team event.

The ISPL Season 3 player auction took place in Mumbai on Dec. 9, with franchises collectively spending close to Rs 10 crore on 144 players. The tennis-ball T10 competition, which has grown to include eight teams, saw Vijay Pawle emerge as the highest-priced player at Rs 32.5 lakh. He was acquired by defending champions Majhi Mumbai.

Falcons Risers Hyderabad topped the auction spending, investing Rs 1.47 crore in their player acquisitions. Chennai Singams exercised their Right to Match option to retain Ketan Mhatre for Rs 26.4 lakh, making him the second-most expensive player bought.