ISPL T10 Season 3: Check ISPL 2026 Schedule, Timings, Format, Full Squads After Auction And Live Streaming
The third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) will be played from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6, 2026. The matches of the tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament will be played at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.
With the addition of two new teams, namely Ahmedabad Lions and Delhi Superheros, it is now an eight-team event.
The ISPL Season 3 player auction took place in Mumbai on Dec. 9, with franchises collectively spending close to Rs 10 crore on 144 players. The tennis-ball T10 competition, which has grown to include eight teams, saw Vijay Pawle emerge as the highest-priced player at Rs 32.5 lakh. He was acquired by defending champions Majhi Mumbai.
Falcons Risers Hyderabad topped the auction spending, investing Rs 1.47 crore in their player acquisitions. Chennai Singams exercised their Right to Match option to retain Ketan Mhatre for Rs 26.4 lakh, making him the second-most expensive player bought.
ISPL T10 Season 3: Full Schedule
ISPL T10 Season 3: Format
The tournament follows a T10 format and all matches are played with a tennis ball.
ISPL T10 Season 3: Live Telecast
The ISPL T10 Season 3 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
ISPL T10 Season 3: Live Streaming
Fans can watch the ISPL T10 Season 3 action live on the JioHotstar app and website.
ISPL T10 Season 3: Full Squads After Auction
Majhi Mumbai: Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Abhisekh Patel, Gajendra Goswami, Mohammad Zeeshan, Manish Waghmare, Mahendra Chandan, Raja Kusum, Jaydeep Bhondivale, Eshant Sharma, Ijaj Ahmad, Jignesh Rajput, Darshan Bandekar, Bunty Patel, Thomas Dias, Ajaz Bepari, Vijay Pawle, Kabir Singh, Vedant Desai
Chennai Singams: Aman Yadav, Ganesh Shillikyatar, Sunil Kumar, Krishna Satpute, Moyoddin Shaikh, Ankit Yadav, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Dheeraj Singh, Anurag Sarshar, Ashish Pal, Nagesh Wadekar, Sambhaji Patil, Ketan Mhatre, Rajesh Sorte, Ankur Singh, Aryan Kharkar, Jagannath Sarkar
Tiigers Of Kolkata: Hritik Patil, Saroj Pramanik, Sagar Ali, Shivam Kumar, Arish Khan, Krushna Gawali, Vivek Mohanan, Firdos Alam, Prabjot Singh, Kiran Pawar, Mahesh Nangude, Vivek Shelar, Pavan Kene, Karan More, Rajat Mundhe, Himanshu Patil, Ankit Yadav, Bhavesh Pawar
Falcon Risers Hyderabad: Varun Kumar, Vicky Pujari, Vishal Yadav, Pappu Todkar, Lokesh, Prashant Gharat, Sanskar Dhyani, Praveen Kumar, Pritpal Singh, Rutik Gajar, Nitin Anili Matunge, Yogesh Penkar, Vicky Bhoir, Shreyash Kadam, Vishwajit Thakur, Ashirwad Thakur, Akash Gautam, Mansoor KL
Srinagar Ke Veer: Mohd Razi, Arvind Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Amol Nilugade, Dhananjay Bhintade, Sahish Mhatre, Minad Manjrekar, Aditya Vikram, Dilip Binjwa, Raju Mukhiya, Devendra Kale, Prajyot Ambhire, Harsh Adsul, Mangesh Vaity, Macmillan Govind, Harsh Bhoir, Aryan Naik, Rudra Patil
Bengaluru Strikers: Shahid Mir, Devid Gogoi, Dibyendu Paul, Amit Pandey, Rajendra Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Bhushan Gole, Imdad Pasha, Vijay Kumar, Fardeen Kazi, Omkar Bhadrike, Omkar Keni, Badi Rajesh Narayan, Sumeet Dhekale, Krushna Pawar, Imroz Khan, Mohit Rathod, Raviraj Gaikwad
Delhi Superheros: Subhajit Jana, Dhiraj Bhoir, Shravan Mishra, Jayesh Patil, Aakash Jangid, Mohammad Salim Shahpur, Akash Tarekar, Tabraize Ahmad, Aakash Singh, Sahil Longale, Vishwajit Mhatre, Padmesh Mhatre, Prathamesh Pawar, Firoz Shaikh, Nitesh Mali, Vinayak Bhoir, Amey Patil, Nashant Kumar
Ahmedabad Lions: Jayvir Parmar, Ashiq Ali BS, Farman Khan, Dibakar Gayen, Birendra Ram, Zaid Khan, Nizam Ali, Asif Luhar, Firas Mohammed, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Avinash Rana, Sikandarbhai Bhatti, Prathamesh Thakare, Pradeep Patil, Amit Naik, Jignesh Patel, Majid Yousuf Sheikh, Amay Lad