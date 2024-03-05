ISPL T10: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And More About Indian Street Premier League Season 1

ISPL T10 2024: The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League is all set to start this week. The tennis ball T10 cricket tournament is contested by six teams with a primary mission to discover, nurture, and elevate cricketers from grassroots levels.

A total of 18 matches will be played in the tournament with each team playing the other five sides once in a round-robin format. The top four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals will then clash in the ISPL 2024 final on March 15.

All matches of the Indian Street Premier League will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai.

Before the tournament begins, fans will also get to witness an epic cricket stand-off between Team Master's 11 led by Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar and Team Khiladi XI, led by Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar at the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). This match will take place on Wednesday, March 6 at 5 PM.