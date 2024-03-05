ISPL T10: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And More About Indian Street Premier League Season 1
ISPL T10 2024: The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League is all set to start this week. The tennis ball T10 cricket tournament is contested by six teams with a primary mission to discover, nurture, and elevate cricketers from grassroots levels.
A total of 18 matches will be played in the tournament with each team playing the other five sides once in a round-robin format. The top four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals will then clash in the ISPL 2024 final on March 15.
All matches of the Indian Street Premier League will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai.
Before the tournament begins, fans will also get to witness an epic cricket stand-off between Team Master's 11 led by Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar and Team Khiladi XI, led by Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar at the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). This match will take place on Wednesday, March 6 at 5 PM.
ISPL T10: Date And Time
The first match of the Indian Street Premier League T10 will be played on Wednesday, March 6 and the final on Friday, March 15. The first of the evening matches will start at 5 PM IST while the second match will start at 7:30 PM, except on March 6 when match 1 will begin at 7 PM IST.
ISPL T10 Teams
Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Bangalore Strikers, Chennai Singhams, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, and Tiigers of Kolkata are the six teams that will battle it out for the first ISPL title.
ISPL T10 Team Owners
Majhi Mumbai Team Owner: Amitabh Bachchan
Srinagar Ke Veer Team Owner: Akshay Kumar
Bangalore Strikers Team Owner: Hrithik Roshan
Chennai Singhams Team Owner: Suriya
Falcon Risers Hyderabad Team Owner: Ram Charan
Tiigers of Kolkata Team Owners: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
are the owners of the six Indian Street Premier League teams.
ISPL T10 Full Schedule
ISPL T10 2024 Live Telecast Channel
The Indian Street Premier League 2024 T10 tournament will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel in India.
ISPL T10 2024 Live Streaming Details
All 18 matches of Indian Street Premier League 2024 will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.
ISPL T10 2024 Full Squads
Tiigers Of Kolkata Squad: Uzair Shaikh, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kamboj, Sagar Bhandary, R. Bala Chandran, Bhavesh Pawar, Jonty Sarkar, Munna Shaikh, Fardeen Kazi, Rajat Mundhe, Prathamesh Pawar, Pradeep Patil, Shivam Kumar, Pritpal Singh, Raju Mukhiya, Akhil Singh
Srinagar Ke Veer Squad: Lokesh Lokesh, Deepak Dogra, Ahmed Askari, Omkar Desai, Aishwary Surve, Pritam Bari, Rajesh Sorte, Bhushan Gole, Tanisk Naik, Mohammed Nadeem, Vineet Todkar, Sumesh B, Kavinram Ramashbabu, Rohit Yadav, Navneet Parihar, Aditya Babbar
Bangalore Strikers Squad: Saroj Paramanik, Ankur Singh, Bunty Patel, Bijal Rajput, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Parv Lamba, Rahul Baghel, Prajjwal Somwanshi, Harishkumar KK, Mansoor KL, Ajit Mohite, Thomas Dias, Sunil Chawri, Akash Gautam, Kulwinder Singh, Sharik Yasir
Falcon Risers Hyderabad Squad: C. Dhilip Ranjan, Ubaid Bashir, Irfan Patel, Furqan Khan, Varun Kumar, Vivek Manoharan, Prathamesh Thakre, Vishwajit Thakur, Jagat Sarkar, Krishna Satpute, Nitin Matunge, Shreyas Kadam, Anurag Sarshar, Anand Baghel, Yasar Arafath, Vicky Bhoir
Chennai Singhams Squad: Harish Parmar, Vedant Mayekar, Dilip Binjwa, R. Thavith Kumar, V Vignesh, Bablu Patil, Vishwanath Jadhav, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Sagar Ali, Ketan Mhatre, Summet Dhekale, Pankay Patel, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, Ankit Sanap, Rajdeep jadeja
Majhi Mumbai Squad: Ahmad Fayaz, Ravi Gupta, Abhishek Kumar, Vijay Pawle, Syed Salman, Ajaz Qureshi, Akshay Patil, Raviraj Ahire, Basharat Wani, Krusha Pawar, Murali A, Shreyas Indulkar, Ashraf Khan, Yogesh Penkar, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Devid Gogoi