ISL Update: City Football Group Exits Mumbai City FC
City Football Group has exited Mumbai City FC after five years, ending its stake in the ISL club amid ongoing uncertainty over the league’s future.
Mumbai City FC on Friday confirmed that the City Football Group (CFG) has divested its shareholdings in the club. The football group put out a statement across its social media handles confirming the move. CFG co-owned the club along with Sneha Parekh, Bimal Barekh and Ranbir Kapoor.
"Mumbai City (the club) can confirm that City Football Group Limited has divested its shareholdings in the club. The founding owners will assume full control of the organization moving forward", the statement said.
The move comes as the uncertainty over India's premium football league, the Indian Super League (ISL) continues. The 2025/26 season of the ISL has failed to take off.
CFG is a a British-based holding company that administers football clubs around the world. The group is owned by three organisations, of which 81% is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi United Group. The company bought Mumbai City FC in 2019 when it bought 65% stake in the club. Mumbai City FC became the eight club under the City Group.
"Since 2019, CFG and Mumbai City FC have reached new heights — winning two ISL League Winners's shield and two ISL Cup titles, strengthening the Club's football operations and making meaningful contributions to the growth of the game in India", the statement continued.
Mumbai City FC won the ISL League Winners's Shield and ISL Cup title for the first time in the 2020/21 season of the ISL. In process the club became the first in the league's history to win the League Winners's Shield and ISL Cup title in a the same season. The club won its second League Winners's Shield in the 2022/23 season of the league however it failed to win the ISL Cup that season. The club secured its second ISL Cup in 2023/24 season of the league.
"CFG has made its decision following a comprehensive commercial review and in the light of ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL) . This step reflects CFG's disciplined strategic approach — ensuring its focus remains on areas where it can have the greatest long-term impact.
CFG remains proud of the achievements and deeply appreciative of everyone connected to Mumbai City FC — from the players and coaches to staff, fans, and partners — for their commitment and passion, and looks forward to continuing its relationships and partnerships in India the years ahead" the statement concluded.
Other football clubs under CFG's ambit are Manchester City FC (UK), Melbourne City FC (Australia), New York City (USA), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Troyes(France), Lommel SK (Belgium), Girona (Spain), Shenzhen Peng City (China), Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan), Palermo (Italy), Bahia (Brazil).