ISL Update: City Football Group Exits Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC won the ISL League Winners's Shield and ISL Cup title for the first time in the 2020/21 season of the ISL. In process the club became the first in the league's history to win the League Winners's Shield and ISL Cup title in a the same season. The club won its second League Winners's Shield in the 2022/23 season of the league however it failed to win the ISL Cup that season. The club secured its second ISL Cup in 2023/24 season of the league.

"CFG has made its decision following a comprehensive commercial review and in the light of ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL) . This step reflects CFG's disciplined strategic approach — ensuring its focus remains on areas where it can have the greatest long-term impact.

CFG remains proud of the achievements and deeply appreciative of everyone connected to Mumbai City FC — from the players and coaches to staff, fans, and partners — for their commitment and passion, and looks forward to continuing its relationships and partnerships in India the years ahead" the statement concluded.

Other football clubs under CFG's ambit are Manchester City FC (UK), Melbourne City FC (Australia), New York City (USA), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Troyes(France), Lommel SK (Belgium), Girona (Spain), Shenzhen Peng City (China), Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan), Palermo (Italy), Bahia (Brazil).