IPL Betting Racket Busted In Madhya Pradesh's Indore; 8 Held

Based on a tip-off, the eight persons were apprehended on Wednesday night from a flat in a multi-storey building in Lasudia area here in Madhya Pradesh when they were making people place bets online on the IPL matches through a website, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotia said.