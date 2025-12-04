IPL Auctions: Going, Going, Gone At Rs 18 Crore — Why No Star Will Earn A Higher Price Tag

With less than two weeks remaining for the IPL Mini Auction, there is a lot of excitement surrounding Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder expected to earn the big bucks.

Green was expected to an in-demand player during the mega auctions last year. But he had to skip the 2025 auctions due to an injury. He has now returned to the fold in 2026 and will be the marquee player of this auction.

Following multiple releases, both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, in particular, are looking for a versatile all-rounder, and Green fits the bill perfectly.

What is more exciting is that both teams have a heavy purse and can easily outbid the rest of the pack. CSK is coming into this auction with a purse of Rs 43.4 crore, while KKR has a whopping 64.3 crore.

Therefore, both teams can easily involve themselves in a bidding war and can easily take the final value to Rs 25 crore.

Many experts believe that Green's value may even go up to the Rs 30 crore mark, considering the fact that it is less than half of KKR's available purse value.

However, regardless of how much money IPL teams pay for Green or any other player in this auction, a special rule introduced in the IPL last year means that a single player cannot earn more than Rs 18 crore in the mega auction.

That is because the new IPL rule suggests that a player not taking part in the mega auction can only earn up to the value of the highest retention slab in IPL, which at the moment, stands at Rs 18 crore.

IPL introduced this law in order to prevent players from skipping mega auctions and only applying for mini auctions, where it is easier to earn more money due to the lack of competition.

However, if Green had played the IPL 2025 and was then released by a team, he would be eligible to earn the final auction value, and his earnings wouldn't have been capped off.