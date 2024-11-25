IPL Auction 2025: Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Of The League

Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest ever player to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise at the age of just 13 years!

Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction on Monday.

With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Delhi Capitals made the opening bid for the teenager. Soon, RR entered the fray with a Rs 35-lakh offer and eventually got the better of DC to snatch the player.

Rajashthan Royals welcomed the youngest IPL player, with a post on its social media handle which read, "Only in IPL: A bidding war for the youngest name of the lot - Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13 years old! And guess what? He’s a ROYAL!"

"What were you doing at 13?" the IPL team from the pink city, wrote further.