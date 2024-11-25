IPL Auction 2025: Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The Youngest Of The League
Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest ever player to be signed by an Indian Premier League franchise at the age of just 13 years!
Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction on Monday.
With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Delhi Capitals made the opening bid for the teenager. Soon, RR entered the fray with a Rs 35-lakh offer and eventually got the better of DC to snatch the player.
Rajashthan Royals welcomed the youngest IPL player, with a post on its social media handle which read, "Only in IPL: A bidding war for the youngest name of the lot - Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13 years old! And guess what? He’s a ROYAL!"
"What were you doing at 13?" the IPL team from the pink city, wrote further.
What were you doing at 13? ð pic.twitter.com/R2p1du8Mo0— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 25, 2024
Suryavanshi was in the news recently after he became the youngest batter to score an international century. He achieved the feat in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai. Suryavanshi scored 104 runs off 62 balls in that match.
Recently, he earned a spot in the India Under-19 India squad for the upcoming 2024 Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup, which is set to take place in the UAE.
He also made headlines for becoming the youngest player in the league's history to register himself for the auction.