IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc Becomes The Costliest Player Ever As KKR Bids Rs 24.75 Crore

The auction for Indian Premier League 2024 shattered records, with Australia's Mitchell Starc becoming the most-expensive player ever.

The left-arm fast bowler, returning to IPL after eight years, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the auction at Dubai's Coca Cola Centre on Tuesday.

Bidding war ensured that Starc surpassed his one-day world cup-winning Australia captain Pat Cummins, who went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore earlier in the day. Both the successful bids were more than the price any player fetched in the previous editions.

As many as 333 players were vying for 77 slots, with 30 reserved for those from overseas. All 10 teams had a combined purse of Rs 263 crore for the auction.