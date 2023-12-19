IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc Becomes The Costliest Player Ever As KKR Bids Rs 24.75 Crore
This record-breaking move surpassed the previous high set by Pat Cummins, who was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore on the same day.
The auction for Indian Premier League 2024 shattered records, with Australia's Mitchell Starc becoming the most-expensive player ever.
The left-arm fast bowler, returning to IPL after eight years, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the auction at Dubai's Coca Cola Centre on Tuesday.
Bidding war ensured that Starc surpassed his one-day world cup-winning Australia captain Pat Cummins, who went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore earlier in the day. Both the successful bids were more than the price any player fetched in the previous editions.
As many as 333 players were vying for 77 slots, with 30 reserved for those from overseas. All 10 teams had a combined purse of Rs 263 crore for the auction.
Starc is set to make a return in the next edition of IPL after an eight-year absence, rejoining the Kolkata Knight Riders, his team in 2018 before he took a hiatus due to injuries. His most memorable stint in IPL remains with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015, where he showcased his prowess by taking 20 wickets in 13 games, with an impressive average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.76.
Starc's T20 international appearances have been sparse, with his last match over a year ago in the T20 World Cup.