IPL Auction 2024: How It Broke Into World's Big League — In Charts

The player auction for the Indian Premier League 2024 is set to begin on Dec. 19 in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The auction will feature 333 players, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. They will be vying for 77 slots, including 30 reserved for overseas players.

Since the beginning of the short-format format 2008, IPL has grown to rank among the richest sports leagues of the world. And it has made individual players and teams richer as well.

Here's how IPL has grown since inception: