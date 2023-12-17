IPL Auction 2024: 333 Players, 77 Slots, Big Names And More

The auction of players for the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League kicks off on Dec. 19 with 333 cricketers vying for spots in one of the world's richest sports leagues.

Of the 333, 214 are Indians and 119 are international players, including two from associate nations, according to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. And 116 are capped and 215 uncapped.

The auction, which starts at 1 p.m. IST at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, offers teams the opportunity to shape and fortify their squads for the forthcoming IPL season.

A total of 77 slots are up for grabs, including 30 dedicated to overseas players. Twenty-three players have opted of the highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore, while 13 players have been listed at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. All teams have a combined purse of Rs 263 crore for the auction.

This is third and final year of the three-year contract for each player, setting the stage for a potential mega-auction next year.