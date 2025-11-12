IPL 2026 Retention: Date, Time And List Of High Profile Players Likely To Be Left Out By Franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi next month. Ahead of the auction, the IPL franchises have until Nov. 15 to finalise their player retention. Before the deadline, all ten teams are required to confirm and publish the names of players they plan to keep or release.

The auction is likely to be held between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, according to a PTI report. This year, teams have no restriction on how many players they can retain, a change from past mega auctions.