IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Auqib Dar? The Uncapped J&K All-Rounder Sold To Delhi Capitals For Rs 8.4 crore
Delhi Capitals bought Auqib Dar for Rs 8.4 crore. He had registered at a base price of Rs 30 lakh under the all-rounder category.
Auqib Dar, an uncapped all-rounder from Jammu & Kashmir, made a lot of noise at the IPL season 19 auction.
Delhi Capitals invested heavily in pace talent, buying for Rs 8.40 crore as bidding unfolded at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. He had registered at a base price of Rs 30 lakh under the all-rounder category.
Who Is Auqib Dar?
Dar is a right-arm medium pacer from Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. He is 29 years old.
He has featured extensively on the domestic circuit, logging 36 first-class appearances, 29 in List A cricket and 34 in the T20 format.
Although he is yet to make an IPL appearance, Dar’s standout displays across the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season have positioned him for a lucrative contract.
Dar’s ability to generate pace and take wickets has stood out on the domestic circuit.
The seamer has delivered consistent returns in domestic cricket, claiming 125 first-class wickets across 36 matches and scoring 870 runs down the order. He has also enjoyed success in limited-overs formats, taking 42 wickets in List A cricket and 43 in T20s.
Dar’s most recent outing came on Dec. 8, 2025, when he turned out for Jammu and Kashmir against Madhya Pradesh in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Batting at No. 7, he struck 32 from 21 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes and followed it up with an economical spell of 3 for 19 in four overs.
His contribution with both bat and ball played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir defending a modest total of 150 to seal a 13-run win.
Across seven matches in the 2025 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Dar claimed 15 wickets, highlighted by a four-for, and conceded runs at 7.41 an over.
Known for regularly picking up wickets in domestic cricket, Dar primarily relies on swing. In recent seasons, however, the J&K pacer has evolved his game, notably refining his death-overs bowling, which has improved his profile.