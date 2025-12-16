IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Overseas Players And Top 5 Indians To Watch Out For

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is expected to attract big bids with franchises valuing his mix of power hitting, handy pace bowling and ability to finish games. His recent T20 form has further elevated his profile. With KKR eyeing an all-rounder, CSK looking for a long-term option and SRH wanting middle-order firepower, Green is set for a quick bidding war. Across two seasons of IPL, Green scored 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.70.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock remains one of the most reliable T20 openers in the auction pool. A proven left-handed opener and a wicketkeeper, de Kock offers fast starts and big-match experience. Teams short on a left-handed option at the top will be keen on signing him. He is expected to garner interest from multiple teams, with Rajasthan Royals also likely to enter the race following Sanju Samson’s move to CSK.

Liam Livingstone

If teams want late-order fireworks and a few handy overs of spin, Liam Livingstone is hard to ignore. He offers brute power, can clear the ropes with ease and doubles up as a bowling option. Bought by RCB for Rs 8.75 crore last season, Livingstone could go for more this time.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith was in the spotlight during the India vs England series earlier this year, and his aggressive batting mindset is highly rated in IPL circles. Smith can score quickly and find boundaries with ease. He is also comfortable against spin, a key skill for IPL conditions. Teams such as KKR, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, all looking for a wicketkeeper-batter, are expected to keep him on their radar.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is a sling-action fast-bowling talent who can nail 150 kph yorkers and intimidate batters. Injuries in the past have slowed him down, impacting both fitness and form. Still, Pathirana has entered the auction at the highest base price. He has one of the best strike rates among IPL quicks.