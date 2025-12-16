IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Overseas Players And Top 5 Indians To Watch Out For
With just 77 slots available and Rs 237.50 crore at stake, the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday is set to revolve around a handful of marquee players who could define the season.
The countdown to the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi has begun. With proceedings set to begin in a few hours, franchises are focused on one key question: Which marquee players are worth spending big on? The auction pool features more than 350 players, but just 77 slots are up for grabs. Collectively, all 10 IPL teams are heading into the auction with a combined purse of Rs 237.50 crore. With limited slots and high stakes, here’s a closer look at the 10 players likely to dominate headlines at the IPL 2026 auction:
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Overseas Players To Watch Out For
Cameron Green
Cameron Green is expected to attract big bids with franchises valuing his mix of power hitting, handy pace bowling and ability to finish games. His recent T20 form has further elevated his profile. With KKR eyeing an all-rounder, CSK looking for a long-term option and SRH wanting middle-order firepower, Green is set for a quick bidding war. Across two seasons of IPL, Green scored 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.70.
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock remains one of the most reliable T20 openers in the auction pool. A proven left-handed opener and a wicketkeeper, de Kock offers fast starts and big-match experience. Teams short on a left-handed option at the top will be keen on signing him. He is expected to garner interest from multiple teams, with Rajasthan Royals also likely to enter the race following Sanju Samson’s move to CSK.
Liam Livingstone
If teams want late-order fireworks and a few handy overs of spin, Liam Livingstone is hard to ignore. He offers brute power, can clear the ropes with ease and doubles up as a bowling option. Bought by RCB for Rs 8.75 crore last season, Livingstone could go for more this time.
Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith was in the spotlight during the India vs England series earlier this year, and his aggressive batting mindset is highly rated in IPL circles. Smith can score quickly and find boundaries with ease. He is also comfortable against spin, a key skill for IPL conditions. Teams such as KKR, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, all looking for a wicketkeeper-batter, are expected to keep him on their radar.
Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana is a sling-action fast-bowling talent who can nail 150 kph yorkers and intimidate batters. Injuries in the past have slowed him down, impacting both fitness and form. Still, Pathirana has entered the auction at the highest base price. He has one of the best strike rates among IPL quicks.
Top 5 Indians
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer is back in the auction spotlight. Last year, KKR shocked everyone by paying Rs 23.75 crore for him. But his on-field performances did not justify the tag. His skill set though still keeps him in demand. A powerful batter who can bowl useful medium pace and finish games, Iyer remains one of the top Indian all-rounder options.
Ravi Bishnoi
As per reports, Ravi Bishnoi could end up being one of the costliest Indian buys at the auction, with quality Indian leg-spinners always in short supply. His sharp googlies, quick-arm action and fearlessness against both left- and right-handers make him a prized asset. His consistency in T20s and calmness under pressure are other factors that could swing things in his favour.
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan sent a clear signal to IPL franchises ahead of the 2026 auction with a fiery 18-ball half-century for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Dec. 14. The 28-year-old’s timing couldn’t have been better, especially after going unsold in the 2025 mega auction. Sarfaraz has been in sensational form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, scoring 256 runs in six innings at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 182.85.
Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw was snapped up by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) for Rs 1.2 crore at the 2018 IPL auction, six times his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, his career has since stalled, and he went unsold at the 2025 IPL mega-auction. Shaw is looking to revive his fortunes, scoring 183 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 160.52 in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Deepak Hooda
While Deepak Hooda, an all-rounder, faces scrutiny over his questionable bowling action, he could attract attention for his batting. Hooda, who played seven matches last season but didn’t bowl a single over, was released by Chennai Super Kings.